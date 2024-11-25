The Likelihood of a Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley Reunion

The New York Giants seem to be in a freefall. They parted ways with franchise quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday and then lost big to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, 30-7. Now, their former running back, Saquon Barkley, is making history with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Jones now a free agent, plenty of teams seem interested in Jones, but that doesn’t mean fans will see a Barkley, Jones reunion with the Eagles.

The Chances of Seeing a Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley Reunion

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles will not likely be one of the teams who calls Jones, even though Jones is close with Barkley.

“Now Jones and the Giants have expedited their divorce, freeing the quarterback to find a new home next week,” Schefter stated for ESPN in a November 23 report. “One team unlikely to pursue Jones right now is the Eagles, who already signed former Giants running back Saquon Barkley.”

Matty Breisch of ClutchPoints asks the question, why not?

“Is it because the Eagles have played against Jones like a dozen times and know exactly what he brings to the table?” he asks in a November 23 story. “Or are they instead happy with their current depth and see no point in rostering a fourth quarterback, which would be excessive?”

He added, “Either way, it sure sounds like Barkley will be at least a little disappointed by the news, as he still believes Jones can be a player in the NFL.”

Criticism on the New York Giants for Letting Saquon Barkley Walk

During Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley set Eagles franchise records with 255 rushing yards and 302 scrimmage yards in one outing. For many Giants fans, seeing Barkley deliver those numbers for another team is just as bad as seeing your ex with a better-looking, more successful partner. It’s a dagger to the heart.

In a November 25 feature for Bro Bible, Eric Italiano asserts that the “Giants’ decision to pay Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley set the franchise back years.”

“While it’s unfair to pin the current state of the Giants entirely on Jones, the decision to commit to him long term over Barkley was undeniably the start of the domino effect that led them here,” Italiano added. “Hypothetically, had the Giants signed Saquon and moved on from Jones, they could’ve pursued veteran QBs such as Derek Carr or even Aaron Rodgers, who was clearly intent on playing in New York City at the time.”

What happened was that general manager Joe Schoen signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract and let Barkley walk. Now, Barkley is getting MVP buzz playing for one of the Giants’ biggest NFC East rivals.

“He’s the best in the league. He’s the best at what he does,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said in a postgame interview regarding Barkley. “He’s a bad man.”

Ultimately, Italiano writes that “finding a general manager, head coach, and quarterback that can lead them back to the playoffs is a process that could take years, which is exactly what choosing Jones over Barkley has cost them.”