Giants Rookie Wide Receiver Praised by Hall of Fame RB

Among the slew of additions the New York Giants made this offseason, one player who has generated a lot of buzz early is wide receiver Malachi Fields. As he gears up for his first year in the pros, he received high praise from a Hall of Fame talent.

During a recent interview with Danielle McCartan, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis was asked his thoughts on Fields. He raved about the rookie’s skill set and stated he should be a great fit in New York.

“His range is outstanding,” Bettis said of Fields. “He’s a big guy. He’s physically commanding. But he’s also got speed, his hands, his catch radius. He’s going to be a really special receiver and I think he can really complement that receiving that they have already.”

The Giants traded up into the third round of the draft to land Fields following a strong showing at Notre Dame. Given New York’s current situation at WR, he is someone many think could have an instant impact on the offense.

Across 48 games in college, Fields racked up 2,479 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Giants WR Malachi Fields Shows Off Impressive Talent

Standing at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Fields is a big physical presence as Bettis mentioned. His stature not only helps him on the football field, as the rookie recently displayed one of his many talents.

While conducting an interview for the NFL Player’s Association, Fields was asked about the chatter of him being able to do a handstand for a full minute. He quickly put his haters to rest, standing on his hands for just under 30 seconds.

Notre Dame Coach Cites Underrated Area of Malachi Fields’ Skill Set

Dating back to the pre-draft process, the main thing brought up when discussing Fields was his ability to make catches in traffic and one-on-one situations. However, one of his former coaches brought up another area of his game that he feels is overlooked.

Earlier this week, Notre Dame WR coach Mike Brown joined John Schmeelk on the ‘Giants Huddle’ podcast to talk about Fields. He had a lot of positive things to say about what he brings to the table, noting his speed as an overrated aspect of his game.

“Unbelievable ball skills, really good in contested catch situations. Really Really strong hands” Brown said. “He was a track and field state championship in high school. Like he runs better than you think. He runs really really well down the field. You mix that with great ball skills and you got a pretty good receiver there.”

Fields’ combination of speed and catching ability could make him an X-factor for the Giants in 2026. Jaxson Dart has a strong arm, and the rookie could emerge as his go-to option downfield.

Fields has been hard at work for the Giants since being drafted, partaking in rookie minicamp and OTAs. He’s going to need all the reps possible, as he might find himself with a large role to kick off his first year in the NFL. Depending on what shape Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers are in come opening night, Fields could be a primary receiver for New York right out of the gates.