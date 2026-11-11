Giants’ Malik Nabers Gets Blunt on Greg Olsen’s Body Language Comments

When the New York Giants pulled off the 19-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, you would think that the biggest story would be Big Blue’s first victory at Lincoln Financial Field since 2013.

Instead, the conversation seemed centered around wide receiver Malik Nabers’ body language, thanks to some comments from Fox broadcaster Greg Olsen during the game.

“There’s a fine line. I’ve played with a lot of really good wide receivers… there’s never been a great wide receiver who hasn’t demanded the ball… It just can never cross that it feels like it takes away from the success of your teammates. So, when your teammate catches a wide-open touchdown, you need to be the happiest guy on the field. You can’t still be worried about your targets,” Olsen said after an incomplete pass intended for Nabers.

But the Giants‘ star wide receiver didn’t take too kindly to those comments from the former tight end, and said as much on Tuesday.

Malik Nabers Responds to Greg Olsen

Speaking with reporters for the first time since the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game, Nabers fired back at Olsen for making assumptions about him and his relationship with his teammates.

“The narrative on me is always all the bad body language things that people have been saying about me… I felt like that was just a lie. Attacking my character as a football player and as a teammate,” Nabers told the media.

"Don't tell the world who I am if you don't know who I am" Malik Nabers responds, saying he'd be willing to speak with Greg Olsen about the situation https://t.co/s3D3ql9UWc pic.twitter.com/wBEnYFiQqA — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) November 10, 2026

“As far as just the bad body language thing, everybody’s always talking about my body language. Like I said, my body language is the same all the time, you know, whether I’m having a good game, bad game, losing, winning. But just don’t tell the world who I am if you don’t know who I am. So I just felt like I had to speak up for myself about that.”

To Nabers’ point, it’s not like his perceived dissatisfaction has been a problem with his teammates. If it was, it surely would’ve been addressed at this point in the season.

As long as he’s producing and he’s not making a stink behind closed doors, I’m sure the Giants will deal with whatever they have to do to keep Nabers happy.

Malik Nabers on His In-Game Body Language

Still, the point still stands that Nabers can come off as a moody player when he isn’t involved in the game for the New York Giants, and he addressed that in the same media availability.

“I’m the ultimate competitor. Whether it’s going good or it’s going bad, if I make a play – my body language is…I’m a mean guy. Raging, slapping my helmet, screaming, never really smiling. That’s how I play the game of football,” Nabers told reporters.

“My way of getting everybody going is not being nice. It’s a game – wake up, let’s go. I’m an aggressive person when it comes to this football stuff – I have a lot of passion for it. They think my bad body language is me just not caring or I’m frustrated. No, it’s just passion for the game. I put a lot of effort into it It’s not hurting anyone, not hurting the team. And it got everyone going.”

As one of the Giants’ best young players, it’s good to see Nabers so invested in getting his teammates going, no matter what the score is or what’s going on in the game.

They’ll certainly need some of that juice as they prepare for their NFC East rival Washington Commanders on a short week.