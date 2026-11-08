Giants Star Blasted Over ‘Terrible’ Body Language & Dropped TD Pass

Here’s the thing about having a diva wide receiver — there are some things that come with it that aren’t great for team chemistry.

That was on full display for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles with wide receiver Malik Nabers, who pouted and complained throughout the game — including after a touchdown pass to teammate Isaiah Likely that gave the Giants the lead in the second half and after quarterback J.J. McCarthy barely missed him on a pass into a tight window that ended one drive.

“His body language has been terrible today,” Fox Sports play-by-play commentator Joe Davis said during the broadcast.

“It’s not good,” Fox Sports color commentator and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen said. “There’s a fine line between being demanding and chasing greatness and then being a bad teammate … like if your teammate scores a touchdown for the lead and you’re still worried about your touches.”

Nabers did nothing to help his cause by dropping a perfect pass from McCarthy in the end zone that would have given the Giants a 20-8 lead in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Giants settled for a field goal and a 16-8 lead.

“You can’t act like that and drop that pass,” Olsen said. “That’s a perfectly thrown ball.”

The Giants held on for a 19-11 win to improve to 5-2-1.

Social Media Lights Into Nabers Over Pouting, Drops

Nabers’ behavior — and dropped TD pass — didn’t go unnoticed online.

“No excuses,” Fireside Giants’ Anthony Rivardo wrote on his official X account. “Malik Nabers has to catch that. You’re in a pissy mood all day, complaining about not getting the ball, and McCarthy delivers you a dime in the end zone and you drop it. Unacceptable.”

“Malik Nabers has to catch that,” NFL reporter Billy Reinhardt wrote on X. “Especially if he’s going to have the body language he has had today about not getting the ball.”



“Malik Nabers drops what would have been a nail in the coffin TD pass by J.J. McCarthy,” New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Giants settling for a field goal.”

“Greg Olson and Joe Davis have been killing Malik Nabers for his body language today, and rightfully so,” NESN’s Keagan Stiefel wrote on X.

“This is why Malik Nabers‘ body language bothers me during the game,” Giants fan Big B Lucifer wrote on X. “Cool, you’re not getting the throws you desire. Then you’re delivered a dime to potentially close the game and you blow it.”

Nabers Suffered Facial Injury Early in Game

Nabers suffered a facial cut on a big hit in the first quarter.

“Crazy good catch by Giants WR Malik Nabers who was just hammered after the catch,” Fox Sports NFL columnist Ralph Vacchiano wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Might have taken a helmet-to-helmet shot, too. Still held on for a 22-yard catch.”

“Close up after the catch showed a small cut under his right eye,” Giants fan Chris Bakin wrote on X.

“Malik Nabers is getting checked by trainers on the bench,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “Looks like his eye/face … Corner man fixed Nabers up during that possession and he’s ready to return.”