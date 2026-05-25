Giants WR ‘In Jeopardy’ of Missing Start of 2026 Season

Earlier this month, it was revealed that New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers underwent another procedure on his injured knee. While the initial reporting suggested he could be ready to start the year, that could be starting to change.

On May 22nd, NFL insider Adam Schefter joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ to discuss the Giants’ star wideout. Given all the wordage used to describe his latest surgery, he thinks Nabers might not be on the field against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

“I just don’t like the way that any of this sounds. There’s a second knee surgery, there’s some scar tissue and stiffness that they need to address, it’s a complicated procedure,” Schefter said. “It certainly sounds like at the very least opening night against the Dallas Cowboys at home is in jeopardy.”

After notching over 1,200 receiving yards as a rookie, the early stages of Nabers’ NFL career have been derailed by the ACL injury he suffered last season. Nonetheless, the former first-round pick is working hard to get back on the field with his teammates as soon as possible.

Giants Coach John Harbaugh Remaining Optimistic About Malik Nabers

While Schefter is growing more doubtful of Nabers being on the field to start the season, those around the Giants are remaining optimistic. When giving an update on the young wideout following OTAs, John Harbaugh noted that him playing Week 1 remains the goal.

“He’s in the grind of it, I would say,” Harbaugh said of Nabers’ recovery. “He’s fighting through it. He’s here everyday working hard at it. Just impossible to predict. The goal is to start the season and get out there sometime in training camp, that’d be the goal. We’ll see what happens. If he’s out there, great.”

Nabers seems to be in good spirits, as he was recently seen having fun at one of his new teammate’s expense. With training camp set to begin later in July, Nabers has roughly two months to make strides in his recovery in hopes of being able to partake.

NFL Analyst has Growing Concern for Giants WR Malik Nabers

Months removed from his initial surgery to address his ACL tear, Nabers getting operated on again before playing certainly isn’t how he or the Giants wanted things to play out. Amid these developments, one analyst is starting to grow concerned for the promising young wideout.

While on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ last week, Peter Schrager reacted to Nabers getting a second knee surgery. He feels this isn’t a great sign and that it is something to keep a close eye on moving forward.

“Nabers, very quietly we find out he had a second surgery on that knee to kind of take care of some scar tissue. I don’t love that,” Schrager said. “I don’t love a player at that age, of that talent, to have a second surgery before getting on the field so let’s play that one by ear.”

In the event Nabers isn’t ready to go Week 1, the Giants will have a massive void to fill at wide receiver to start the season.