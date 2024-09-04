Giants Teammate Sets Lofty Year 1 Expectations for Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers isn’t aiming for a solid rookie season in 2024. He wants much more than that, and the standard has been set by New York Giants teammates like linebacker/defensive back Isaiah Simmons.

“This is the standard I hold [Nabers] to. I’m on his [expletive] every day,” Simmons told SNY insider Connor Hughes on September 4 with the rookie wide receiver standing right next to him. Adding — “Am I lying?” — to which Nabers quickly said, “no.”

“Expectations from me, for [Nabers],” Simmons continued on. “I say Offensive Rookie of the Year, over 1,000 [receiving yards], no more than three drops, and that’s really me giving him grace… After this year, those three drops? Not allowed.”

Later, Simmons added that while he expects that type of floor from Nabers’ rookie campaign, he thinks the goal should be “1,500 [receiving yards] or more” and “12 touchdowns.”

This led Hughes to follow up with the question of whether this is all “realistic” or not. An unphased Nabers simply replied, “realistic,” while nodding yes.

Giants’ Isaiah Simmons Explains Belief in Malik Nabers

If you’ve paid any attention to the Giants this offseason, you’ve probably seen Nabers in action whether at OTAs, training camp or during the preseason. The youngster has been dynamic, eye-opening and electric at every turn, and it’s no surprise he’s caught the attention of his teammates early on.

Having said that, it is rare that you hear a veteran player set goals like this for a rookie. Simmons explained why he has so much belief in Nabers ahead of Week 1.

“I say all these things because I know — like, I’ve seen a lot of really good receivers,” the defensive playmaker said. “Played with DeAndre Hopkins, guys like that. And I see some greatness in him.”

Hughes then asked if Nabers’ talent is up there with someone like Hopkins in his opinion.

Simmons replied: “He’s gotta get there, you know? He’s got to work to get there. Those guys, they work hard to get the respect level they have, you know what I mean? So, I think Malik is definitely one of those guys whose got that ‘it’ factor of being one of those guys that [a team] gameplans around.”

The veteran defender finished by jokingly telling Nabers not to let him down. Although none of Simmons’ remarks seemed to bother the rookie. He did not share a single objection throughout and appeared to agree with all of it from the projected totals to the reminder to work hard and stay grounded.

Giants WR Malik Nabers Expects First Taste of Regular Season NFL Action to Be ‘Way Faster’ Than Summer Ball

Nabers also spoke with the rest of the Giants beat on September 4 before taking the private interview with Hughes.

“I feel good. I’m happy to go out there with my teammates, go out there with the offense and just do our best,” Nabers voiced, regarding Week 1 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

“Through the preseason the game was fast,” the rookie admitted later. “I’m mostly sure that it’s going to be way faster [during the regular season] and the competition level is going to have to rise. So, I’m just happy to go out there with the team and see what we can do.”

Despite his confidence, Nabers showed no arrogance ahead of his NFL debut, acknowledging that he’s always going to have “butterflies” anytime he takes the field.

“I feel like if you’re not nervous than you’re not ready, not prepared, so I use [the nerves] as a thing to go out there and make sure I’m prepared. And when I get in the game [I] just [want to] showcase my talent,” he stated.

As for NYG fans, the first rounder simply requested that they cheer — “Leeeeeek” — whenever he catches a first down or a touchdown.