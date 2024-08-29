Giants Granted Permission to Make History for Malik Nabers

T

op draft pick Malik Nabers is already making history for the New York Giants, albeit with a little help from the family of a franchise great. Nabers will wear No. 1 during his rookie season, the number once worn by team great Ray Flaherty and subsequently retired.

The latter’s son granted the Giants permission to take No. 1 out of retirement and let Nabers adorn his jersey with the legendary digit. A report from Steve Serby of the New York Post revealed Ray Flaherty Jr. “gave his blessings” to Giants CEO John Mara.

It was Mara who helped convince Flaherty’s son and grandchildren. Flaherty Jr. revealed, “We kinda took a vote originally, and we didn’t know much about Malik. There might be somebody alive when my dad played from that time area but they were so small that they wouldn’t remember. John Mara made a pretty good point that it was kind of a good way to get his name out again.”

Permission was granted, but the Giants will retire the number again once Nabers has done with it, “Re-retired if you will,” as Flaherty Jr. put it. Nabers was quick to express his gratitude by calling the family on Wednesday, August 28: “I said, ‘I really appreciate you letting me wear your father’s retired jersey. I’m gonna wear it with honor. I’m gonna do my best when I’m out there on the field to represent y’all the right way.'”

Nabers also shared this message, posted by the Giants on X.

The Giants will hope Nabers has enjoyed a career to match Flaherty’s glorious playing days once the jersey goes back behind lock and key.

Ray Flaherty a Tough Act to Follow

Matching Flaherty’s legacy will be a tall order since he was a three-time All-Pro who topped the NFL’s receiving charts in 1932. He also won the 1934 NFL Championship with the Giants, playing a key role in the famed ‘Sneakers Game,’ according to Serby: “It was Flaherty who suggested to Giants HC Steve Owen that sneakers would provide better traction on the frozen Polo Grounds. Owen sent his friend Abe Cohen, a tailor who assisted on the Giants sideline, to Manhattan College for the sneakers, and the Giants scored 27 fourth-quarter points against the George Halas Bears to win the famed Sneakers Game for the NFL Championship.”

TBT to the infamous @Giants 1934 Championship "Sneaker Game" 👟 On a torn-up field, Giants staff snuck in dozens of basketball shoes at halftime to help pull the upset over the Bears pic.twitter.com/ZstDT4m6ta — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 16, 2024

Flaherty’s excellence as a receiver not only earned him the distinction of the Giants retiring his number. It also prepared him for his time coaching in Washington, where he won two titles, in 1937 and 1942, behind the arm talent of quarterback Sammy Baugh and a passing attack far ahead of its time.

He was the first great head coach for one of their biggest rivals, but Flaherty was also the starting point for a legacy of explosive Giants receivers that includes Del Shofner, Homer Jones, Amani Toomer, Plaxico Burress and Odell Beckham Jr. Nabers is the natural progression of this long line of playmakers.

Malik Nabers Ends Number Confusion

Nabers has the talent to live up to the billing as the sixth player selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Now he has the number he wants, but only after a little confusion.

Such was the interest and uncertainty surrounding what number Nabers would wear, undrafted wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton had to make a request to be left alone on social media. The 24-year-old asked fans to “Please stop dming me about giving #6 to leek, that is NOT my real number either.”

Ironically, the No. 6 is currently worn by Giants’ punter Jamie Gillan. Neither he nor Ford-Wheaton will be required to help Nabers after the Flaherty family’s consent.

All of these numbers games add up to Nabers being raring and ready to go as the transformative player the Giants’ passing game needs. He’s provided several glimpses this offseason he will immediately become the dynamic, go-to source of big plays struggling quarterback Daniel Jones needs.

Nabers can open the field for and draw coverage away from fellow receivers Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, as part of a more vertical aerial attack.

If all goes to plan, Nabers will not only help make Jones better. He’ll also put together a career worthy of No. 1’s iconic status in Giants history.