Jets, Malik Nabers Trade Report Emerges Amid Garrett Wilson Debate

One of the hottest debates in the tri-state area right now is the ongoing battle between New York Giants and Jets fans over who is the better wide receiver- Malik Nabers or Garrett Wilson.

The battle began on WFAN sports radio Tuesday afternoon when radio hosts Evan Roberts and Shaun Morash got into a heated discussion about which of the two first-round wide receivers was the better player.

Morash, the Giants fan, vehemently defended Nabers, while Roberts, the long-standing Jets fan, pointed to Wilson’s longer resume as the reason why the former Ohio State star had bragging rights.

Both pass catchers are incredible in their own right, and it’s possible to uplift one without tearing down the other, but if you were to give the Jets truth serum after the 2024 NFL Draft and asked which one they thought was better… they might have said Nabers.

Jets Tried to Trade For Malik Nabers During 2024 NFL Draft

With the debate continuing into Wednesday, SNY’s Connor Hughes shared a report he dug up after the 2024 NFL Draft, where he discovered the New York Jets tried to trade up with the New York Giants in an attempt to draft Nabers.

Hughes, who covers both teams for SportsNet New York, believes this is a clear indication that the Jets at least felt Nabers could be their No. 1 option at wide receiver while Wilson could have served as the team’s No. 2 option.

“The year that Malik was drafted –I know this talking to multiple sources– the Jets tried to trade up for Malik Nabers. If you remember, there was a big storyline that year because the Giants fielded a call from the Jets… Most people assumed at the time the Jets were trying to come up for a quarterback, whether it was (Michael) Penix, whether it was Bo Nix, or something like that. I remember making a call trying to figure out, ‘Who were you going up for?’ and was told explicitly… ‘We wanted Malik,'” Hughes reported on Jets Final Drive.

“And I remember saying… that’s interesting to me because you already have Garrett, I know you want another receiver… There was no discussion about training up for Marvin Harrison Jr., and the way that the Jets described it to me was that, when you look at Malik, there are absolutely some concerns… the Jets told me that when you look at Malik… you’re talking about a player who has the physical ability to be the best receiver in the NFL.”

It’s important to note that the general manager in charge of the Jets during the 2024 Draft was Joe Douglas, and it’s possible Gang Green doesn’t feel the same way about Nabers over Wilson at this point in time.

Still, it’s an interesting footnote in the debate between the two New York wide receivers that the Jets, despite having Wilson on the roster, still seemed incredibly interested in adding the LSU prospect.

Who is the Better Wide Receiver?

To reiterate, the debate between the New York Giants’ No. 1 wide receiver and Wilson doesn’t really seem fair. Nabers is set to enter his third season after missing virtually his entire sophomore year in the pros, while Wilson is entering Year 5 with the New York Jets.

Wilson’s resume is categorically better, with an Offensive Rookie of the Year award under his belt and more than double Nabers’ total receiving yards and touchdowns.

But Nabers has also played almost 40 fewer games than Wilson, and it would be more interesting to compare their career numbers when they’re on a level playing field.

One thing you can say for sure is both wide receivers have had less than ideal offensive situations to start their tenures in New York. Poor coaching and quarterback play have plagued both Nabers and Wilson.

Hopefully both players turn out to be long-standing stars for their respective teams, and Jets and Giants fans can stop tearing one or the other down.