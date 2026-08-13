Giants’ John Harbaugh Unveils New Practice Plan for Malik Nabers

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason for the New York Giants has been the ongoing recovery of Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is still working his way back from a brutal knee injury suffered in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Nabers still isn’t back at 100% quite yet, but head coach John Harbaugh delivered a new update on the young wide receiver on Wednesday that detailed a new practice plan to continue ramping him up to full participation.

“We’re looking towards- soon ramping him up into some group periods and perhaps some team periods. Maybe next week we’ll see. He’s doing great. He’s working hard. Spirits are high, and yeah, we’ll see where we’re at next week,” Harbaugh told reporters after practice.

The positivity continues surrounding Nabers’ rehab, and that should be music to the ears of Giants fans hoping to see their No. 1 pass catcher on the field for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Malik Nabers Recent Practice Workload

It’s no secret that the New York Giants are being extremely cautious in working Nabers back from his knee injury, and it’s certainly wise for them to do so.

Outside of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, there’s arguably no more important player in the long-term outlook of the team than Nabers, and he’s being treated as such.

It’s been a slow ramp-up period for the former first-round draft pick, and New York is making sure not to push him too hard before he’s ready.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, who was in attendance for the first portion of Giants training camp at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, detailed Nabers’ practice schedule.

“The most important — and encouraging — development on the injury front has been Nabers’ comeback from a torn ACL and meniscus. Nabers participated in individual drills and install periods in nine of the 10 practices in West Virginia,” wrote Duggan.

“He ramped up his workload by the end of the trip, showing an explosiveness that suggests he is ready for the next step in his return.”

Nabers is unlikely to appear throughout the preseason, but a Week 1 return should certainly be on the table barring any complications.

Giants Wide Receiver Outlook

With Nabers’ return looming, the New York Giants will have several tough decisions to make at the wide receiver position, given the amount of veteran depth they currently have on the roster.

On the first unofficial depth chart of the offseason, Nabers and veteran Darius Slayton are listed as the two top starters. Behind them are free agent signings Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney, along with veteran Jalin Hyatt.

2026 draft pick Malachi Fields will almost surely be safe considering his recent addition to the team, leaving other veterans like Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Isaiah Hodgins fighting for their spot on the final 53-man roster.

It will be an interesting competition to watch as training camp progresses, as the Giants are sure to only carry six pass catchers with them into the regular season.