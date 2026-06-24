Matt Nagy Favorite Tipped for ‘Major Role’ With Giants

Matt Nagy’s influence as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants is focused mostly on what he can do to develop second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, but a forgotten favorite of the former Chicago Bears head coach is predicted to take on a “major role” in 2026.

Unheralded wide receiver Darnell Mooney already knows all about the Nagy playbook. It helped Mooney enjoy a career year with the Bears in 2021, by snagging “81 receptions, 1,055 yards and four touchdowns,” and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes the retread wideout “could find himself as the de facto No. 1 option in the Giants‘ passing attack.”

Davenport’s take is based not only on Mooney reuniting with Nagy. It’s also about ongoing uncertainty regarding the return from multiple surgeries of go-to receiver Malik Nabers.

His familiarity with the playbook is an obvious asset for Mooney, but he’s competing in a crowded field headlined by a returning franchise icon, a proven Super Bowl winner, an intriguing rookie physical mismatch and an unlikely fellow free agent newcomer who’s outplaying them all this offseason.

There’s also the not-so small factor about ex-Kansas City Chiefs OC Nagy’s experience being likely to turn another Giants pass-catcher into a star.

Darnell Mooney Can Prove a Free Agency Bargain

Mooney’s time with Nagy in Chicago explains why Giants general manager Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh were prepared to take a one-year flier on the 28-year-old journeyman.

His overall career numbers won’t wow anybody, but Mooney has been steadily productive thanks to some core and useful skills. Qualities like the vertical speed that helped him average over 11 yards before catch per reception during each of the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Pro Football Reference.

Mooney showed off his enduring flair for burning coverage deep with this 49-yard grab against the New Orleans Saints last season.

Stretching the field was also a staple of Mooney’s game on Nagy’s watch. Evidenced by 11.1 yards average depth of target during his banner campaign nearly five years ago.

Mooney can repeat this mode of play based on his recent comments about Nagy’s system with the Giants. Comments referenced by Davenport, but previously reported by Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina.

Nagy’s “expanded a lot” of the playbook since his days with the Bears, according to Mooney. The latter noted “There are some things that we did in the past when I was with him. There are some new things he has brought onto his thing, and there are some things that I’m good at that I have learned on my way,” per Traina.

It sounds like Mooney has a leg up on the other members of the depth chart learning new schemes. Yet, he still might not end up as the most productive receiver in Nagy’s first Giants offense.

Matt Nagy Can Turn Different Giants’ Receiver Into a Star

Nagy rebuilt his reputation after returning to the Chiefs in 2022 and helping direct the offense for two Super Bowl wins. His units relied heavily on the chain-moving brilliance of prolific tight end Travis Kelce.

That bodes well for Isaiah Likely, Harbaugh’s former tight end with the Baltimore Ravens. Likely is already making a positive impression as a roving playmaker in a Giants uniform.

Deploying Likely the same way he used Kelce will help Nagy reduce the learning curve for Dart. So can the presence of Mooney’s fellow veteran wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He won a Super Bowl playing for Nagy in 2022, so Smith-Schuster is another sneaky candidate to take on a bigger role than expected, despite the presence of Odell Beckham Jr. and 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Malachi Fields.

The Giants and Nagy are relying on quantity over quality while they wait on Nabers getting back to 100 percent. Those most familiar with the new play-caller have the best chance to emerge from the crowd as viable targets this season.