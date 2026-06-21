Surprise Giants’ Wide Receiver Outplaying Odell Beckham Jr.

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is an obvious source of ongoing headlines for the New York Giants, but the bigger impact on the field looks like it will come from a less-heralded wide receiver who is surprisingly out-performing OBJ and other Big Blue wideouts this offseason.

A strong difference in performance was outlined by Giants.com Managing Editor Matt Citak. He pivoted to Calvin Austin III when asked if Beckham was “the offensive player who helped himself the most this spring.”

As Citak put it, “OBJ did enough during his workout to warrant a spot on the roster, so that alone obviously helped him a lot. But after watching every practice throughout the spring, it would be hard not to go with Calvin Austin III here.”

Citak’s observations extend to naming Austin as a near-lock to claim two vital roles for a rebuilding team.

Surprise Giants Wide Receiver Tipped for Key Dual Role

Former Pittsburgh Steelers speedster Austin “seemed to make plays each and every day as it didn’t take long for him to build a good rapport with both Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. Following the injury to Gunner Olszewski, Austin now has a clear path to not only make the roster, but also lock down one of the returner roles on special teams,” according to Citak.

Losing All-Pro Olszewski to a serious injury during OTAs robbed the Giants of a dynamic playmaker in football’s third phase. The Giants already know Austin is an obvious replacement, based on when he burned them with a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown in 2024.

Austin can contribute on special teams, but the Giants have other options, including reclassifying a first-round draft pick in the return game. That would be a smart move when Austin’s greater value will be how he changes the depth chart at receiver.

Citak acknowledged that “While the Giants’ wideouts are likely going to line up all over the field this season, Austin seems like the most likely candidate to primarily replace Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot.”

Possessing a similar physical profile to Robinson makes playing in the slot a natural fit for Austin. The 5-foot-9, 162-pounder is diminutive and elusive, perfect qualities for winning on option routes from the inside.

Filling that niche spot would make Austin a steal on the bargain, one-year deal he signed during 2026 NFL free agency, but the Giants also need other receivers, including Beckham, to step up and contribute.

Odell Beckham Jr. Still Has a Part to Play

Beckham is 33 and only a few years removed from tearing his left ACL for the second time in his career. It’s not the most captivating context from which to expect OBJ to be a feature of this season’s offense.

Those risks are why the Giants added crucial details to Beckham’s contract. They also don’t need Beckham to be a go-to target.

Instead, new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy needs Beckham to be a savvy route-runner and a safe pair of hands to help further second-year quarterback Dart’s development. Essentially, the Giants must be able to count on OBJ as somebody who can provide a big catch radius for Dart and still turn errant throws into big plays outside the numbers.

Beckham and Austin thriving from different areas of the field can ensure Dart doesn’t regress while waiting for star wideout Malik Nabers to fully recover from his own ACL injury.