Insider’s Giants Coaching Update Turns Heads Before NFL Playoffs

There was a new update on New York Giants offensive and defensive coordinators Mike Kafka and Shane Bowen on January 9, and it took the NYG community by surprise ahead of the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend.

“The Giants blocked the [Seattle] Seahawks’ request to interview Mike Kafka last year,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reminded on X. He then added that “I’m expecting the same this time around, so [Kafka] likely won’t be in the mix [with the Seahawks].”

This piece of information caught the attention of New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy, among others.

This is news from Mike. Kafka is under contract. He was blocked from making a lateral move amidst staff chaos last year. The assumption has been that #Giants would be more willing to let him explore play-calling OCs job this year. Mike says probably not. Maybe with Daboll… https://t.co/6YMhakIzG5 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 9, 2025

“This is news from Mike [Garafolo],” Dunleavy reacted on X. “Kafka is under contract. He was blocked from making a lateral move amidst staff chaos last year. The assumption has been that [the] Giants would be more willing to let him explore [a] play-calling OCs job this year. [Garafolo] says probably not.”

“Maybe with [head coach Brian] Daboll exploring giving up play-calling, Kafka takes it back over?” Dunleavy pondered.

Along with Kafka potentially sticking around, Garafolo relayed that Bowen could be safer than expected in 2025 too.

“On the other side of the ball for the Giants, I know [president and CEO] John Mara’s comments about the defense led many to believe Shane Bowen would be fired,” the NFL insider acknowledged. “Can’t say for sure that won’t be the case but I’m with @NYPost_Schwartz [New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz] in that there’s no indication right now they’ll make a DC change.”

In saying this, Garafolo quoted an article from Schwartz and the Post that investigated the idea of hiring former Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce as the new NYG defensive coordinator.

Giants Reporter Shoots Down Antonio Pierce DC Reunion — Hinting Shane Bowen Could Still Return

As Garafolo agreed, Schwartz eventually came to the conclusion that Bowen is no guarantee to be fired — as some fans and media have assumed.

“The idea came to mind the moment it was announced that Antonio Pierce was fired by the Raiders after his first full season as the head coach,” Schwartz wrote within the article. “Bring AP back to the Giants. Make him the new defensive coordinator.”

“The fact that the position is not open, that Shane Bowen just completed his first season running the Giants defense, did not matter much to those who wanted to make the connection and reunite Pierce with the franchise that benefited greatly from having him play middle linebacker for them,” he continued.

“The fact Pierce, 46, has surprisingly meager credentials on his résumé when it comes to actually running a defense did not matter much to those who are rabid with the thought of getting rid of Bowen and replacing him with a popular and charismatic member of the cherished 2007 Super Bowl championship team.”

Of course, there’s one reason Bowen might still be more likely to leave than Kafka, and that’s his former HC Mike Vrabel getting a job and requesting his services.

Many believe that it’s a near-foregone conclusion that Vrabel lands the New England Patriots gig with his former team. In that scenario, would Bowen join him in Foxborough?

The Giants could block Bowen from making a lateral move, similar to Kafka with the Seahawks, but it’s also possible that Vrabel works in a minor promotion in order to find a way to get back his coordinator.

Giants Fans Appear Mostly Frustrated Following Coordinator Update

Most Giants fans were not pleased by Garafolo’s updates and educated opinions on the ongoing NYG coordinator situation.

One commented: “Giants are inept. Yet to fire a single coach. How the F is Shea Tierney still QB coach???”

With another echoing that opinion, voicing sarcastically: “3 – 14? [Expletive] it run it back!”

“Could Mara make any more of a mess this off-season?” A third fan responded. “And if Daboll doesn’t make staff changes, how exactly does he think this team is gonna improve considering his coaches were part of the problem? Honestly, I [shake my head] at what goes on at the Giants these days.”

A fourth even went as far as to state that “the fans will burn MetLife to the ground if they don’t [fire Bowen].”

Having said that, the Big Blue community did seem a little more open to Kafka returning than the potential one-and-done D-coordinator.

“Well if Daboll has to give up play calling he’s now gonna need Kafka to help save his job,” a more measured reply read. “Feel bad for Kafka got roped into this mess and they’re treating him so poorly.”

Finally, one NYG supporter suggested bringing in former Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach and eventual Daboll OC successor Ken Dorsey to work in tandem alongside Kafka.

At this stage, all options certainly remain on the table.