Giants Warned They Missed AFC Starter With J.J. McCarthy Trade

The New York Giants traded for J.J. McCarthy because head coach John Harbaugh had valuable inside information about the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback who better fits their offense, but Big Blue should’ve instead swung a deal for an AFC starter.

That’s according to Austin Gayle of The Ringer, who wonders why the Giants didn’t explore trading for Miami Dolphins’ QB1 Malik Willis. Even though Gayle acknowledges “The G-Men were never going to make a splashy move, and Malik Willis probably wasn’t available.”

It’s a curious, what-if scenario, but Gayle’s convinced Willis would be a better fit for the Giants than McCarthy. That theory could be put to the test as soon as Week 4, thanks to a bold prediction about McCarthy’s status against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

Unlikely Malik Willis Trade Offered More Upside

Gayle believes McCarthy’s “just a bad quarterback with a good Jim (and now John) Harbaugh relationship.” It’s a reference to Harbaugh’s brother, Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Jim, guiding McCarthy to a national championship at Michigan in 2023.

The brothers talked about McCarthy’s potential before the Giants made their move. Those discussions ended with a strong recommendation for the Giants, but Gayle still isn’t buying that McCarthy’s the right fit.

Instead, Gayle wants Giants fans to “Imagine Willis in the Matt Nagy–Greg Roman smashmouth offense with Cam Skattebo dotting the I-formation behind 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard. Now imagine it with noodle-arm Jamei or Nine. Therein lies my point.”

It’s worth considering what Willis would do in an offense designed to favor a mobile QB. Particularly one who can throw well in the play-action game.

Former Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers’ backup Willis has amassed 193 yards off 22 play-action attempts, per Pro Football Reference.

Willis also arguably boasts greater arm strength than current Giants’ QB2 turned starter Jameis Winston. The veteran’s having to answer his critics about a mystery involving his recent throws from the pocket.

The Giant might have acquired Willis and his more scheme-friendly skills for a reasonable price. At least based on Gayle’s suggestion that if the Dolphins traded Willis for “day-two draft capital, they’d be killing two birds with one stone. Moving on from Willis would almost guarantee that the Dolphins would be picking in the top four, if not top two, in 2027, when all of these sexy college quarterbacks (Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, Dante Moore, Trinidad Chambliss) are expected to declare for the draft, and it’d give them more draft picks, which they desperately need to fix a bottom-of-the-barrel roster.”

Ultimately, the Giants made their choice to get the easier trade target. McCarthy may not have to wait long to prove them right.

J.J. McCarthy Era Could Start Sooner Than Expected for Giants

Winston’s recent struggles have many believing he’s on borrowed time as the starer. Among the doubters, ESPN’s Seth Walder predicts Winston will make way for McCarthy against the Cards.

Walder believes McCarthy “will enter late in a blowout loss. Jameis Winston has been very uninspiring playing in Jaxson Dart’s stead, and I don’t buy the notion that the Giants dealt a fifth-round pick for McCarthy to only be a third-stringer.”

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen will face scrutiny if McCarthy gets onto the field this early. Not just for the decision to give Winston more money before the season.

Critics will also get proof of whether first-round draft flop McCarthy was indeed the Giants’ best trade fit.