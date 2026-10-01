Jameis Winston Sends Message to Giants Critics

Jameis Winston believes he’s treated differently than other NFL quarterbacks, but he’s having none of the double standard being applied to how he wins football games for the New York Giants.

The veteran backup turned starter sent a strong message to critics of his performance during the Giants‘ 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. It was an ugly game featuring an ugly performance from the signal-caller who’s replaced injured starter Jaxson Dart.

Winston thinks his limited display was game management that would earn many other quarterbacks praise. He called out the supposed hypocrisy when speaking to reporters on Wednesday, September 30.

The 32-year-old said, “A lot of people are surprised that we can win a game in the manner that we did, because everyone’s so used to me throwing for 500 yards and throwing interceptions, right? If we were having a conversation about me throwing interceptions and throwing for 300 yards, y’all wouldn’t be asking me a question, but when God allows me to manage a football game, now it’s ‘does he still have it?'”

Winston pointed out he’s “seen a lot of quarterbacks go, you know, 62 percent for less than 150 yards and win a football game, but it’s not a question,” per SNY Giants.

Those words represent a defiant pushback from Winston amid criticism of how he’s playing in relief of Dart. Head coach John Harbaugh’s had to defend Winston’s status as a starter, something no longer set in stone after the Giants traded for former Minnesota Vikings’ first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy.

The latter’s a better scheme fit than Winston, who needs to shake off the rust, as well as any concerns he’s carrying an injury, against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Jameis Winston’s Fitting What His Team Needs Now

Ironically, the Giants may be happier than most for Winston to continue being a game-manager. Losing Dart to a knee injury that needed season-ending surgery has prompted the Giants to double down on who they intended to be in 2026. Namely, a run-first offense led by strong defense.

This dynamic requires a quarterback to manage things efficiently. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy only need Winston to protect the football and not lose the game.

That’s how things worked against the Titans. Winston put a welcome zero in the interception column and spent most of his time handing the ball off to running backs.

The Giants leaned on a ground game defined by players refusing to yield to the first tackler. As NFL Network’s Judy Battista pointed out, “The Giants had 100 rushing yards after contact Sunday, their most in a game since 2019 Week 16. Skattebo had 48 of them, Najee Harris 25, Jameis Winston 24. No matter who the starting QB is, that’s how the Giants want to play.”

That last line is significant. The Giants don’t need Winston to be much more than he was against the Titans.

It won’t work every week, but if the Giants need more big plays from their QB1, Harbaugh might turn to a different source to get them.

J.J. McCarthy Offers Threat Giants Can’t Ignore

Nagy and Harbaugh could really lean into a run-crazed plan by inserting McCarthy into the lineup. It won’t happen against the Cardinals, unless Winston doesn’t show at least some improvement on the “QBR of 22.9 through his first two games. That is 30th out of 30 qualifying quarterbacks,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants’ coaches will be wary of how improvement is made. They won’t Winston forcing throws in search of bigger plays. That’s been a problem for a quarterback with 114 career interceptions to his dubious credit.

Winston can’t risk slipping back into bad habits with McCarthy around. McCarthy’s younger, more athletic and a better fit for the read-option concepts and moving pockets the Giants had planned for mobile Dart.

The presence of McCarthy already has Winston pledging to clean up his mistakes. He’ll need to because Harbaugh left the door ajar for McCarthy to step in when he told reporters, including Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, “Our design is to be 1-0 next week. And any other conversation – you could ask me who’s going to be the starting quarterback next year or five years from now. I don’t know.”

There’s a path for McCarthy getting onto the field and trying to defy his status as a draft bust. Yet, Winston’s sounding stubborn about keeping his job by winning games any way he can.