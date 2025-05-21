3 New York Giants Players Crucial to the Team’s Comeback

The New York Giants are coming up on a very important season, and it’s one that will likely decide the fate of head coach Brian Daboll in the Big Apple. While each player on the Giants’ 2025 roster is important, there are always some players who are just at the core of the team and provide a strong basis of strength and energy.

After the NFL draft and NFL schedule release, PFF released its tally of each NFL team’s three best players of 2025.

“While quarterback remains the most important position in the sport, every roster has a core, the foundational players who will ultimately determine the ceiling and stability of a team in 2025,” they state in the May 20 piece.

PFF also says that some of the players they pick may be surprising, because they are a bit more low profile. Here are their picks for the Giants in 2025.

New York Giants’ Most Important 3 Players, According to PFF

While all eyes are on quarterback Russell Wilson this season to see what he can deliver with the New York Giants, PFF doesn’t have him included as one of the three most important players in the Big Apple for 2025. Instead, PFF names Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas and Malik Nabers as the top picks. You know Nabers had to be in there, right?

So, why are these guys the most crucial? It’s all about the numbers, so they’re the guys who will make or break the Giants this season.

“Lawrence ranks among the league’s best interior defenders, logging grades above 89.0 in each of the last three seasons, including an 89.9 in 2024,” PFF states. “Thomas has battled injuries but remains elite when on the field. Nabers takes the final spot after earning the team’s top non-quarterback WAR at 0.56 and finishing his rookie season with an 87.1 receiving grade.”

Where Russell Wilson Sits on the Quarterback Tally

PFF also has a feature out, published May 20, of their quarterback rankings going into the new season. The roster is “based on a combination of recent performance and career trajectory.” In it, they have Wilson named as the No. 27 quarterback in the league. Honestly, this reporter is a bit surprised he’s not higher.

“The clock is ticking on Wilson’s career. Now 36, he no longer has the mobility that once defined his game, and that limits his ceiling,” they note. “He still grades well and posted a 79.5 overall mark in 2024, but he struggles to generate the efficiency needed to sustain a high-level offense.”

PFF adds that “with the Giants selecting Jaxson Dart in the first round, head coach Brian Daboll may not hesitate to turn to the rookie if Wilson can’t deliver wins early in the season.”

PFF’s choice for the best quarterback in the league is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, noting that even though the team fell short against the Eagles last season, “the supporting cast hasn’t always helped, particularly at receiver” and that “no one blends poise, playmaking and postseason performance like Mahomes, which is why he remains at No. 1 entering 2025, even if the field is closer than ever.”