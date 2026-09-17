New York Giants Sign 6-foot, 193-Pound Ex-Broncos CB

With a rash of injuries to their secondary, the New York Giants are bringing in reinforcements.

“Giants signing former Broncos corner Jaden Robinson to practice squad, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account. “He worked out for them last week.”

“Robinson was with CB coach Addison Lynch in Denver last season as UDFA rookie on practice squad,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “Was waived with injury designation in August by Broncos.”

The Giants have a pair of cornerbacks — Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo — nursing injuries following a 28-20, season-opening upset win against the Dallas Cowboys and get a 2nd consecutive primetime matchup in Week 2 — on the road against the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

“CB Deonte Banks, who was sidelined with cramps in the second half of the season opener, was working on the side as today’s walk-through practice opened up,” The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “CB Paulson Adebo was also working with a trainer on the side.”

Jaden Robinson Spent 2 Seasons With Broncos

“The Broncos signed Robinson as a college free agent,” Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter wrote. “He did not play during the 2026 preseason due to injury. He did, however, log 58 snaps across three games for the Broncos during the 2025 preseason.”

“The Giants had former Broncos UDFA CB Jaden Robinson in for a workout today,” GMen HQ’s Dough Rush posted on X on September 7. “Robinson, who played his college career at Oregon State and went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, has yet to play a single game in the NFL, as he spent the 2025 season on Denver’s practice squad. Robinson was then re-signed to a reserve/futures deal for 2026 and was waived by Denver in early August with an injury designation.”

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Wild College Career in Pac-12 for Oregon State

Robinson played for Oregon State for 7 seasons — from 2018 to 2024.

What’s really wild is that over the 1st 4 seasons at Oregon State, from 2018 to 2021, Robinson missed 11 out of 44 possible games due to injuries. He didn’t become a full-time backup until 2022, then spent his final 2 seasons as a full-time starter.