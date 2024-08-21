Former Giants First-Round Bust Attempts NFL Comeback: Report

The New York Giants community received a blast from the past on August 21, courtesy of NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“Former Giants first-round pick CB Deandre Baker, who last played in the NFL in 2021, has hired new representation @PetersonSports as he trains for a potential return,” Pelissero informed. “Baker played this past summer with the DC Defenders, earning All-UFL honors. He turns 27 next month.”

Accompanying Pelissero’s message was a video of Baker training for his NFL comeback.

Deandre Baker Is Reminder of Dark Period in Giants History

The Giants have only made the playoffs once since 2016, and they’re in that position largely because they have not drafted well over the past decade.

Before Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll took over as general manager and head coach for Big Blue, Dave Gettleman had the keys to the kingdom from 2018 through the end of the 2021 campaign. Needless to say, most Gettleman draft prospects are no longer with the organization in 2024.

There were several busts under the Gettleman regime, but the biggest let down of all might have been Baker — with 2021 first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney as a close second. With their third first rounder of 2019, the Giants drafted the cornerback 30th overall after selecting quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence earlier in the round.

He started 15 games with the G-Men as a rookie and performed pretty poorly throughout. Pro Football Focus noted that Baker allowed a 130.1 passer rating and eight touchdowns against in coverage in 2019. He was also flagged for nine penalties.

The following offseason, Baker got into some hot water off the field.

“The NFL today placed DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants on the Commissioner Exempt List,” Giants.com relayed at the time (July 27, 2020). “Baker was charged with multiple felonies, including armed robbery and aggravated assault, following an incident in May.”

The Giants eventually elected to release Baker in September of 2020.

Deandre Baker Also Failed With Chiefs After Giants Release

Baker did receive another NFL opportunity after the charges against him were dropped in November of 2020. He spent parts of two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and 2021, appearing in 10 games total — but more so as a depth piece, not a full-time starter.

The cornerback returned to the Chiefs for 2022 training camp but failed to make the roster that August. Following his 2022 release, Baker has not appeared in an NFL game.

In fact, up until his recent resurgence with the DC Defenders, Baker had stepped away from the game of football altogether. He was credited with 22 total tackles and All-UFL honors during his lone season in the United Football League.