Ex-Giant Opens Up About ‘Deep Wave of Depression’ After Super Bowl Win

According to former New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford, the 2012 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots was “one of the most depressing nights” of his entire life.

Weatherford dropped this unexpected reveal on Facebook on June 27, explaining why such a rare accomplishment brought on feelings of emptiness.

“On February 5th, 2012, we played the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI,” the ex-NFL specialist began. “The game was in Indianapolis just 47 miles from my hometown… My family, my parents, and my friends were all coming and whoever couldn’t would be watching on TV and I actually had the greatest game of my life. I couldn’t have performed better. And we won 21-17.”

“But after all the celebrations and parties were over, something came over me,” Weatherford went on. “I was sitting in my hotel room and a deep wave of depression came over me. All the early mornings, all the years of hard work, all the sacrifice… and I didn’t feel different. I tried to fill the void inside of me with winning and success but all it did was leave me feeling empty.”

“That’s when I decided that I couldn’t stay in the NFL much longer and needed to find a deeper sense of purpose,” the punter noted.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2006, Weatherford stopped playing after his age-33 campaign — which came in 2015 with the New York Jets. That Super Bowl victory occurred four years prior, following the 2011 season.

Ex-Giants Punter Steve Weatherford Is Hoping to Help Others Find Their True ‘Purpose’ in Life

After opening up about his struggles with depression, the professional athlete continued on with a message for readers.

“Let me be the first to warn you, no amount of success or achievement can fill the God sized hole in you,” Weatherford wrote in the June 27 post. “It wasn’t until I got my life in order with God at the top that I was able to find a much deeper sense of purpose that energizes me every day. So now I’m on a mission to help other men do the same.”

He finished by encouraging others to message him if they feel empty inside, despite achieving something incredible in their lives or careers.

“There is nothing that lights me up more than helping men live a life on purpose,” Weatherford concluded. The NFL champion included a photo with his family that was taken after Super Bowl XLVI.

Fans React to Steve Weatherford’s Post About Depression

Several followers commented on Weatherford’s eye-opening story from his time with the Giants.

Including one who said: “Powerful message Steve. Shows that winning isn’t everything in life and I can only imagine how it is for players when they get home after performing in front of millions of people. The pressure must’ve been unreal. Thanks for sharing!”

Another replied: “Amen! I agree! We all have a higher purpose. Happiness cannot be found through money and achievements. It’s hard when we think that once we achieve this ‘status’ that will bring us ultimate happiness and when we achieve that and don’t feel any different it is a disappointment.”

A third seemed less appreciative of the post, calling it a “sales pitch” for Weatherford’s 90-day program. While a fourth response simply read: “I’m willing.”

Weatherford is now 41 years of age. He punted in the NFL for a total of 10 seasons, spending time with the Giants, Jets, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.