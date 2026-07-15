Giants WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Message from NFL Ahead of Training Camp

JuJu Smith-Schuster is making the most of his summer.

The New York Giants receiver married fitness instructor Laura Kruk in a star-studded ceremony at Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, Calif., on July 10.

Among those in attendance at the oceanside resort were newlyweds Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittney, and George Karlaftis and his wife Kaia Harris.

While the festivities were kept intimate, Smith-Schuster, 29, and Kruk received congratulations from all over. On Tuesday, the NFL paid the couple its respects on Instagram.

“Congratulations to @juju and @laura_kruk on tying the knot,” read the post, coupled with an image of both Smith-Schuster and Kruk fashioning their new rings.

Smith-Schuster Signed a 1-Year Deal with Giants

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Giants in June. He had 33 catches for 345 yards and a touchdown while appearing in all 17 games for the Chiefs last season.

The veteran wideout is expected to provide depth in New York, where he’ll reunite with former Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The Giants also signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios, as they await word on Malik Nabers’ return from a torn ACL.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday on The Dominque Foxworth Show that Nabers is expected back on the field sometime this summer.

Smith-Schuster’s best years came with the Steelers, where he had 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. In nine years with the Steelers, Chiefs and Patriots, Smith-Schuster has 481 receptions for 5,624 yards and 33 scores.

Smith-Schuster and Kruk Got Engaged in 2024

While it’s not clear how Smith-Schuster and Kruk met, they first went public with their relationship in November 2023. On Instagram, Kruk posted pictures of the couple with the caption, “Happy birthday to my favourite person! Thank you for bringing so much love, laughter growth and adventure to my life. You are 1 of 1.”

In September 2024, Smith-Schuster took to Instagram to announce the couple’s engagement, sharing photos of his proposal in Nantucket, Mass.

“I thank God every day for you. Now and forever,” he wrote.