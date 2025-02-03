Giants Predicted to Land 2 ‘Signal-Callers’ in Franchise-Altering Draft Haul

In order to recalibrate franchise expectations and alter the likely fate of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants must find game-changers on both sides of the football in 2025.

Free agency can help fill in the blanks as well, but the Giants’ best chance at landing impact playmakers is in the NFL draft, and ESPN draft expert Matt Miller predicted what would profile as a dream two-round scenario for NYG on February 3.

First, Miller had Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward falling to the Giants at No. 3 overall, giving Big Blue their new offensive signal-caller of the future.

“The Giants are in quarterback-or-bust mode, as they passed on Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix for wide receiver Malik Nabers in 2024 and then cut Daniel Jones,” Miller reminded. “While Nabers was fantastic, he needs a reliable point guard under center. Ward has a big-time arm, excels at finding passing windows and can create with his feet.”

The ESPN analyst added that Daboll needs a quarterback “who can move in the pocket and has the arm talent to maximize Nabers’ special skills.” He concluded that “Ward is that quarterback and [he] can help turn things around for this offense.”

In round two, at pick No. 34 overall, Miller then predicted that the Giants would target their defensive “signal-caller” in Georgia safety Malaki Starks — who some have projected as a first-round talent.

“After finding a quarterback in Round 1, the Giants could grab a defensive signal-caller in the second round with Starks,” Miller wrote. “The 6-foot-1, 205-pound free safety is versatile enough to see reps at slot cornerback, but he fits best working over the top of the defense.”

Giants’ Latest NFL Draft Prediction Solves 2 Glaring Holes in One Fell Swoop

Ever since Schoen and the NYG front office let free safety Xavier McKinney walk in free agency last spring, there’s been a glaring hole on the back end. And it goes without saying that there is a tremendous need at QB.

Considering those deficiencies, Miller’s prediction would be a home run for the Giants, as it would solve two massive roster issues in one fell swoop.

A Starks-Tyler Nubin pairing at safety could be particularly beneficial for Big Blue, as they look to shore up their secondary for the next few seasons.

And then, of course, if Ward develops, the Giants will have found their stud dual threat quarterback to compete with the likes of Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott inside the division.

Georgia’s Malaki Starks Described as Potential ‘Franchise Cornerstone’ in 2025 NFL Draft

The Giants have proven that they do not value paying safeties big money under Schoen’s administration, but they did spend a premium draft pick on Nubin, so they’re not averse to prioritizing the position in late April.

Like McKinney was in 2020 and Nubin could be in 2024, Starks would likely be an absolute steal in round two.

As the NFL continues to devalue the safety position, some of the best and brightest have dropped in the draft. In this case, the Giants would profit off that trend once again.

“Starks projects as a quality starter and potential franchise cornerstone for his NFL team,” The 33rd Team’s lead draft expert Kyle Crabbs scouted on December 2.

“He’s been an impact player at Georgia since stepping onto the field as a true freshman in 2022, and Coach Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme will have him prepped for the nuance and detail required to be a splash player in the NFL,” Crabbs went on.

Noting that Starks is versatile enough to play all around the defense and “is the best-tackling safety prospect to pass through the draft process since Brian Branch in 2023.”

Giants fans might remember that missed tackles were a major issue for Shane Bowen’s NYG defense last season.

At the end of the day, Crabbs had very high praise and expectations for Starks, concluding that he “should be considered an immediate starter and has the potential to be one of the best in the league at his position by the end of his rookie contract.”