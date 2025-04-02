Giants Show Interest in Popular ‘Human Bloodhound’ Defender: Report

The New York Giants were connected to another 2025 NFL Draft prospect on April 2, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the following on X.

“UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger had 30 teams — including LB coaches from [the] Dallas [Cowboys], the [Los Angeles] Chargers, Giants, [New Orleans] Saints and [Denver] Broncos — in attendance for his private pro day today in Los Angeles,” Schefter relayed. Adding: “He met privately with the LB coaches for Dallas, the Giants and Saints. He did position drills, jumped 10’7 on the broad, and ran in the 6.9’s (3-cone) and 4.1’s (20 yd shuttle).”

Clearly, Schwesinger is quite the popular prospect, with representatives from nearly every NFL team in attendance at his pro day. But it is notable that members of the Giants’ coaching staff were given a “private” session.

Per NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein, Schwesinger “went from walk-on to All-American at UCLA.”

“He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks,” Zierlein scouted ahead of the draft. “The pursuit speed is average, but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage [and] also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams.”

Schwesinger was only a starter for one season during his time at UCLA, according to Zierlein, but “his instincts, athleticism and competitiveness help him project as a future starter either inside or as a 4-3 Will linebacker.”

Potential Giants Draft Target Carson Schwesinger Is Projected to Be a Late First- or Early Second-Round Prospect

NFL insider Tony Pauline called Schwesinger’s three-cone time “outstanding” considering his measurements, and traits like that — paired with his “rare instincts” — seem to be garnering attention around the league.

The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs projected Schwesinger as a late first- or early second-round prospect, so the Giants would likely be hoping he falls to round two.

“Schwesinger projects as a starting MIKE linebacker for an NFL defense,” Crabbs stated in January. “His natural instincts appear to be off the charts, and he’s athletic enough to play in space as a middle-of-the-field defender — including running the pole as a Tampa-2 defender in the middle.”

He also noted that the UCLA linebacker’s “ceiling is that of an impact starter, although NFL teams should be leery of his early opportunities given the leap in speed and strength of NFL opposition as a one-year college starter.”

Giants MLB Bobby Okereke Is Likely Playing out Final Season With NYG

At least so far, the Giants have elected to keep middle linebacker Bobby Okereke on the roster after rumors that the organization had conversations about him being a cut candidate earlier this offseason.

It wouldn’t make sense to part ways with Okereke at this point of the offseason unless they had a replacement in mind. Theoretically, Schwesinger could fit the bill, being that a post-June 1 release of Okereke would save the Giants $6 million in cap space.

It’s more likely Okereke plays out one final season with the team, however — whether they end up drafting a new linebacker or not.

If Schwesinger burst onto the scene as a day one starter, he could always swipe Micah McFadden’s starting job. If not, he could learn behind Okereke in year one, then eventually replace him in 2026.

Big Blue can save $9 million in cap space by parting ways with Okereke at any point next offseason. In all likelihood, they’ll do so — especially if they select a prospect like Schwesinger in round two.