Giants Predicted to Bolster O-Line With 6-Foot-6 Former Second-Round Talent

The New York Giants’ offensive line did show some signs of improvement in 2024, but the job is far from finished. With 2024 starter Greg Van Roten hitting the open market in March, Big Blue could use a new right guard this offseason.

Now, to this point, NYG general manager Joe Schoen has had more luck identifying O-line help in free agency rather than the NFL draft, and that trend could continue in 2025 if the Giants target a veteran upgrade at Van Roten’s position. ESPN NFL staff writer Matt Bowen predicted one potential solution on February 18, suggesting Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins as a “team fit” with Big Blue.

“The Giants could fill their right guard vacancy with Jenkins, a 2021 second-round pick for Chicago,” Bowen noted. “Drafted as a tackle, Jenkins has had multiple injuries in his career, as he has played in only 38 of a possible 68 career games. However, he has the tools to drive defenders off the ball in the run game and he had a pass block win rate of 92.0% last season.”

The ESPN analyst concluded that Jenkins would certainly “boost a poor OL in New York.”

Teven Jenkins Offers Giants Upside Potential at Age 27 in March

The 6-foot-6 Jenkins is a prime example of a high-end tackle prospect that just worked out much better as a guard at the NFL level. Perhaps, Giants draft bust Evan Neal will follow in his footsteps and take over at right guard in 2025, but NYG has seemed reluctant to make that switch.

The difference here is Jenkins has already done it and done it well. Since transitioning to guard in 2022 — his second year in the league — Jenkins has been a changed man.

According to Pro Football Focus, his run blocking has improved dramatically on the interior, with PFF marks of 70.0 or higher in the ground game in each of his seasons at guard. Jenkins’ best year in this area actually came in 2022, where he posted an 82.2 grade.

The former Bears prospect has steadily gotten better as a pass protector since switching to guard as well, with a relatively consistent PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating that’s hovered around 97.5. For reference, a 97.5 efficiency rating would have ranked 26th in the NFL in 2024, although Jenkins actually achieved a career-best 97.7 rating last season — which was tied for 20th.

His age, 27 in March, plus his continued growth and development makes Jenkins an upside addition with experience (45 NFL appearances), similar to Jon Runyan Jr. in 2024. So, it’s possible Schoen could go this route in order to shore up the final weak spot on the offensive line.

The Giants need Andrew Thomas to stay healthy this year, but if he does, he and Jermaine Eluemunor make for pretty solid bookends with Runyan and Jenkins providing interior support. At that point, third-year center John Michael Schmitz would likely become the most worrisome piece of the NYG OL, and there’s still a decent chance he develops.

Teven Jenkins’ Injury History Could Scare Giants Off

There is one major concern when it comes to a Jenkins signing, and that’s his injury history.

If the Bears let the interior blocker walk in free agency, it’ll most likely be because he has never put together a full season. That doesn’t mean he never will, but it’s certainly a bit of a red flag for any potential suitors committing guaranteed money to Jenkins.

And that goes double for the Giants.

Over the past two seasons, the NYG offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, and that alone could be enough to scare Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll away from Jenkins — despite how well he fits what they need.

At the same time, the Giants aren’t the most attractive destination in free agency, so they may have to take a risk on a player like Jenkins and hope for the best. Perhaps, the smart move would be to pair this acquisition with a Van Roten reunion.

If the veteran guard and local Long Island native is willing to return as a backup, he’d make for an ideal insurance policy given his track record of durability. Van Roten started 17 games in each of the past two seasons, while also appearing in 16 and 17 outings the two years prior.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan acknowledged that the Giants should aim to “upgrade” on Van Roten on January 29, but the reporter also stated that it could be “worthwhile” to bring him back as “cheap depth” if he’s interested in such a role.