Giants Starter Lands With Recent Super Bowl Finalist in Free Agency: Report

The New York Giants made a move to replace starting safety Jason Pinnock on the morning of March 11, agreeing to terms with former Miami Dolphins second-round pick Jevon Holland in NFL free agency.

Then, later that night, it was reported that Pinnock would be heading to the 2023-24 NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

“Sources: Former Giants DB Jason Pinnock is finalizing a 1-year deal with the 49ers,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X. Adding: “Still just 25 years old, Pinnock recorded 6.5 sacks, 11 PBUs and a pick-six during his tenure in New York.”

Pinnock first joined Big Blue off waivers after the New York Jets drafted and eventually cut the defensive back at the tail end of his second training camp with the organization. He was a physical cornerback coming out of college, but the Giants quickly transitioned Pinnock to safety full-time, developing him into a three-year contributor and two-year starter.

Pinnock was durable for Big Blue, starting 32 games over the past two seasons, but it was time for an upgrade in ability.

Per Pro Football Focus, Pinnock got absolutely torched in pass coverage in 2024, allowing 271 yards, 4 touchdowns and a passer rating of 148.1. He was also charged with 14 missed tackles — as well as a missed tackle rate of 15.1% — and 2 penalties.

Holland should provide a major boost in the secondary compared to Pinnock, especially if second-year draft pick Tyler Nubin takes another positive step forward in 2025.

Comparing New Giants Safety Jevon Holland With Free Agency Departure Jason Pinnock

If you take a look at The Athletic’s free agency tracker and pre-FA ranking, Holland is 18th on the list and third for all safeties.

“If anyone needs a change of scenery, it’s probably [Holland],” The Athletic’s staff wrote ahead of free agency. Explaining: “Holland might be the best safety on the market, as he can impact all three levels on defense. But he has been a little inconsistent — especially last season — and who can blame him, with four different defensive coordinators in his four seasons?”

“His numbers tease his potential: five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five sacks,” the scouting report continued. “He was team captain for three of those years and doesn’t turn 25 until March. But the price tag here will be based more on potential than production, and that’s always a roll of the dice.”

In the end, the Giants awarded Holland with a 3-year, $45.3M deal, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, but he should be worth every penny.

“When healthy, [Holland] has shown he can be a true difference-maker with big-play potential,” The Athletic updated, following the NYG news. “If that’s the player the Giants are getting, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will be thrilled, as his defense went 11 straight games without an interception at one point last year.”

By comparison, Pinnock did not make The Athletic’s top 150 free agents.

Jason Pinnock Could Revert to Third or Fourth Safety Role With 49ers

Pinnock was a nice story for the Giants, but as time went on, it became clear that he’s probably more of a backup safety than a guaranteed starter.

In San Francisco, that’s what Pinnock might be, as he’ll join a crowded safety room that includes 2023 third-round pick Ji’Ayir Brown, 2024 fourth rounder Malik Mustapha and veteran George Odum — not to mention fellow free agent addition Richie Grant.

Brown and Mustapha should start, if healthy, leaving Pinnock to compete with Grant and Odum for the third safety role. If all goes well, the former Giant can parlay this one-year audition into a multi-year contract in 2026.