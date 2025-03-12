Hi, Subscriber

Giants Starter Lands With Recent Super Bowl Finalist in Free Agency: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Former Giants safety Jason Pinnock.
Getty
Former New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock has agreed to sign with a new NFC franchise.

The New York Giants made a move to replace starting safety Jason Pinnock on the morning of March 11, agreeing to terms with former Miami Dolphins second-round pick Jevon Holland in NFL free agency.

Then, later that night, it was reported that Pinnock would be heading to the 2023-24 NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

“Sources: Former Giants DB Jason Pinnock is finalizing a 1-year deal with the 49ers,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X. Adding: “Still just 25 years old, Pinnock recorded 6.5 sacks, 11 PBUs and a pick-six during his tenure in New York.”

Pinnock first joined Big Blue off waivers after the New York Jets drafted and eventually cut the defensive back at the tail end of his second training camp with the organization. He was a physical cornerback coming out of college, but the Giants quickly transitioned Pinnock to safety full-time, developing him into a three-year contributor and two-year starter.

Pinnock was durable for Big Blue, starting 32 games over the past two seasons, but it was time for an upgrade in ability.

Per Pro Football Focus, Pinnock got absolutely torched in pass coverage in 2024, allowing 271 yards, 4 touchdowns and a passer rating of 148.1. He was also charged with 14 missed tackles — as well as a missed tackle rate of 15.1% — and 2 penalties.

Holland should provide a major boost in the secondary compared to Pinnock, especially if second-year draft pick Tyler Nubin takes another positive step forward in 2025.

Comparing New Giants Safety Jevon Holland With Free Agency Departure Jason Pinnock

If you take a look at The Athletic’s free agency tracker and pre-FA ranking, Holland is 18th on the list and third for all safeties.

“If anyone needs a change of scenery, it’s probably [Holland],” The Athletic’s staff wrote ahead of free agency. Explaining: “Holland might be the best safety on the market, as he can impact all three levels on defense. But he has been a little inconsistent — especially last season — and who can blame him, with four different defensive coordinators in his four seasons?”

“His numbers tease his potential: five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five sacks,” the scouting report continued. “He was team captain for three of those years and doesn’t turn 25 until March. But the price tag here will be based more on potential than production, and that’s always a roll of the dice.”

In the end, the Giants awarded Holland with a 3-year, $45.3M deal, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, but he should be worth every penny.

“When healthy, [Holland] has shown he can be a true difference-maker with big-play potential,” The Athletic updated, following the NYG news. “If that’s the player the Giants are getting, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will be thrilled, as his defense went 11 straight games without an interception at one point last year.”

By comparison, Pinnock did not make The Athletic’s top 150 free agents.

Jason Pinnock Could Revert to Third or Fourth Safety Role With 49ers

Pinnock was a nice story for the Giants, but as time went on, it became clear that he’s probably more of a backup safety than a guaranteed starter.

In San Francisco, that’s what Pinnock might be, as he’ll join a crowded safety room that includes 2023 third-round pick Ji’Ayir Brown, 2024 fourth rounder Malik Mustapha and veteran George Odum — not to mention fellow free agent addition Richie Grant.

Brown and Mustapha should start, if healthy, leaving Pinnock to compete with Grant and Odum for the third safety role. If all goes well, the former Giant can parlay this one-year audition into a multi-year contract in 2026.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Jevon Holland's headshot J. Holland
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Roy Robertson-Harris's headshot R. Robertson-Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Giants Starter Lands With Recent Super Bowl Finalist in Free Agency: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x