Giants to Sign ‘Best CB on the Market’ — But There’s a Catch: Report

The New York Giants were proactive in the cornerback market on March 10, according to ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan.

“The Giants agreed to terms on a deal with CB Paulson Adebo, per source,” Raanan reported on Monday. “The former [New Orleans] Saint is still 25 years old, coming off a broken femur. A good, young player added to a Giants secondary that needed a proven corner.”

Although Adebo wasn’t technically the number one ranked cornerback in this free agency class, he does have the potential to eventually claim that honor according to ex-NFL quarterback turned NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms — son of Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

“Paulson Adebo, when healthy, is the best CB on the market,” Chris Simms reacted on X. Adding: “In your face man-to-man. Love it for the G-Men.”

The catch is that Adebo has not always been healthy throughout his career, and injuries are a problem that Giants fans know all too well.

Over the course of his four-year pro career, the third-round talent has appeared in 52 games, starting 51 of them. He logged 15 or more starts in 2021 and 2023 but was only on the field for 13 outings in 2022 and just 7 in 2024.

Needless to say, the Giants are betting on Adebo bouncing back in 2025.

As is the case with all new reported signings that occur within the legal tampering period, this move will not become official until Wednesday, March 12.

Pre-NFL Free Agency Scouting Report on New Giants CB Paulson Adebo

Per The Athletic’s NFL free agent tracker, the 6-foot-1 Adebo “might be in the top 10 or 20 [free agents] if not for a freak injury — a fractured femur, requiring surgery — in October.”

So, The Athletic appears to agree with Simms on Adebo’s ceiling, if healthy, despite ranking the former Saints CB 36th.

“Tall, fluid and productive corners with great ball skills rarely hit the market,” The Athletic continued. “He ranked 20th in our early look at the 2025 free-agent class last spring after totaling four interceptions and 18 pass breakups in 2023, and he added three picks and 10 breakups in seven games before his injury.”

“There’s little precedent for NFL players recovering from a broken femur, complicating Adebo’s market,” the scouting report noted. “However, [Minnesota] Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson returned in 2010 after a nine-month recovery, playing in all 16 games and earning Pro Bowl honors.”

Giants CB Paulson Adebo Seen Doing Backflip in Recent Injury Update

Adebo posted an injury update on X on March 6, in which a video clip showed him doing some football drills.

For what it’s worth, the reported addition looked healthy in the clip. At the beginning of it, he even successfully does a backflip onto a mat.

“Adebo said at the end of the season he would be ready for training camp coming off a broken femur. Here’s what he looks like on March 6, some 4 1/2 months before the start of training camp,” Raanan commented, while quoting the video.

For now, Adebo joins former first-round pick Deonte Banks, former third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott and starting nickel and 2024 third rounder Dru Phillips in making up what is a very young and promising secondary on paper.

The Giants also roster 2024 seconder rounder Tyler Nubin at safety and ex-sixth-round CB Tre Hawkins for depth.