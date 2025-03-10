Hi, Subscriber

Giants to Sign ‘Best CB on the Market’ — But There’s a Catch: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Getty
The New York Giants came to an agreement with cornerback Paulson Adebo in NFL free agency.

The New York Giants were proactive in the cornerback market on March 10, according to ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan.

“The Giants agreed to terms on a deal with CB Paulson Adebo, per source,” Raanan reported on Monday. “The former [New Orleans] Saint is still 25 years old, coming off a broken femur. A good, young player added to a Giants secondary that needed a proven corner.”

Although Adebo wasn’t technically the number one ranked cornerback in this free agency class, he does have the potential to eventually claim that honor according to ex-NFL quarterback turned NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms — son of Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

“Paulson Adebo, when healthy, is the best CB on the market,” Chris Simms reacted on X. Adding: “In your face man-to-man. Love it for the G-Men.”

The catch is that Adebo has not always been healthy throughout his career, and injuries are a problem that Giants fans know all too well.

Over the course of his four-year pro career, the third-round talent has appeared in 52 games, starting 51 of them. He logged 15 or more starts in 2021 and 2023 but was only on the field for 13 outings in 2022 and just 7 in 2024.

Needless to say, the Giants are betting on Adebo bouncing back in 2025.

As is the case with all new reported signings that occur within the legal tampering period, this move will not become official until Wednesday, March 12.

Pre-NFL Free Agency Scouting Report on New Giants CB Paulson Adebo

Per The Athletic’s NFL free agent tracker, the 6-foot-1 Adebo “might be in the top 10 or 20 [free agents] if not for a freak injury — a fractured femur, requiring surgery — in October.”

So, The Athletic appears to agree with Simms on Adebo’s ceiling, if healthy, despite ranking the former Saints CB 36th.

“Tall, fluid and productive corners with great ball skills rarely hit the market,” The Athletic continued. “He ranked 20th in our early look at the 2025 free-agent class last spring after totaling four interceptions and 18 pass breakups in 2023, and he added three picks and 10 breakups in seven games before his injury.”

“There’s little precedent for NFL players recovering from a broken femur, complicating Adebo’s market,” the scouting report noted. “However, [Minnesota] Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson returned in 2010 after a nine-month recovery, playing in all 16 games and earning Pro Bowl honors.”

Giants CB Paulson Adebo Seen Doing Backflip in Recent Injury Update

Adebo posted an injury update on X on March 6, in which a video clip showed him doing some football drills.

For what it’s worth, the reported addition looked healthy in the clip. At the beginning of it, he even successfully does a backflip onto a mat.

“Adebo said at the end of the season he would be ready for training camp coming off a broken femur. Here’s what he looks like on March 6, some 4 1/2 months before the start of training camp,” Raanan commented, while quoting the video.

For now, Adebo joins former first-round pick Deonte Banks, former third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott and starting nickel and 2024 third rounder Dru Phillips in making up what is a very young and promising secondary on paper.

The Giants also roster 2024 seconder rounder Tyler Nubin at safety and ex-sixth-round CB Tre Hawkins for depth.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Giants to Sign ‘Best CB on the Market’ — But There’s a Catch: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x