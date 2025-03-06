Hi, Subscriber

Giants Finalizing QB Move Ahead of NFL Free Agency: Report

  • 23 Shares
  • Updated
Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Getty
The New York Giants are officially signing quarterback Tommy DeVito prior to the start of NFL free agency.

The New York Giants will finally get one quarterback under contract this weekend, officially, according to NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton.

“I’m told Tommy DeVito will sign his exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) tender at some point this weekend, per sources,” Stapleton reported on March 6. “So, the Giants will officially have one quarterback on their roster as [general manager] Joe Schoen has suggested when the NFL negotiating period of free agency begins Monday.”

Later, Stapleton added that “the ERFA contract for Tommy DeVito will be valued at $1.030 million for the 2025 season, non-guaranteed.”

This move was always the expected outcome since the end of 2024, and Schoen has at times talked about DeVito as if he were already under contract while addressing the media. Still, it’s good to get this deal finalized prior to the start of free agency.

The Giants are expected to sign, trade for or draft at least two more QBs by the time we hit Organized Team Activities this spring. Entering his age-27 campaign, DeVito provides depth with experience inside head coach Brian Daboll’s system, and that’s valuable at such a low price tag.

Tommy DeVito Has Gone From Giants Cult Hero to Person of Blame Entering Year 3

As a rookie, DeVito quickly gained popularity as a New Jersey phenom who had most — if not all — of the NYG supporters behind him.

The undrafted prospect born and raised within the shadow of MetLife Stadium went 3-3 in his 6 starts in 2023, throwing for 64% completions and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 8-to-3. DeVito managed a passer rating of 89.2 that year, but his QBR was far more telling at a poor 23.7 out of 100.

Even so, DeVito breathed some life back into a franchise that was having a miserable season, and most fans appeared grateful for that.

The public sentiment on DeVito has turned a bit since then, but it has nothing to do with him as a person or player. To a contingent of the fanbase, the UDFA’s somewhat meaningless rookie success prevented the Giants from landing a potential superstar prospect like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye in 2024.

Similarly, backup quarterback Drew Lock’s late-season victory surrendered the No. 1 overall pick in 2025.

For that reason, DeVito has turned into a figure that has taken some blame, even if this NYG QB situation is not his fault whatsoever.

With that being said, it’s important to remember that DeVito is fighting for his standing in this league, just like any other player. He’ll continue that fight with the Giants in 2025 as he once again attempts to make the 53-man roster during training camp.

Giants Ink Long Snapper Casey Kreiter to New Deal

The Giants also announced that they would be signing long snapper Casey Kreiter to a new one-year contract on March 5. Team reporter Dan Salomone detailed the agreement within a press release:

The New York Giants today re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, a two-time team captain who has played in every game in the last eight seasons (five with Giants).

Kreiter was one of 21 Giants players set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12.

Kreiter has played in 142 regular-season games for the Broncos (2016-19) and Giants (2020-present). He was voted a Giants team captain in 2022 and 2024, and selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2018 with Denver.

Last season, Kreiter snapped for punts and placekicks in all 17 regular-season games and totaled five special teams tackles.

With DeVito in the process of finalizing his deal and Kreiter inking a new contract, the Giants have two fewer free agents to worry about next week.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Giants Finalizing QB Move Ahead of NFL Free Agency: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x