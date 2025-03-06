Giants Finalizing QB Move Ahead of NFL Free Agency: Report

The New York Giants will finally get one quarterback under contract this weekend, officially, according to NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton.

“I’m told Tommy DeVito will sign his exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) tender at some point this weekend, per sources,” Stapleton reported on March 6. “So, the Giants will officially have one quarterback on their roster as [general manager] Joe Schoen has suggested when the NFL negotiating period of free agency begins Monday.”

Later, Stapleton added that “the ERFA contract for Tommy DeVito will be valued at $1.030 million for the 2025 season, non-guaranteed.”

This move was always the expected outcome since the end of 2024, and Schoen has at times talked about DeVito as if he were already under contract while addressing the media. Still, it’s good to get this deal finalized prior to the start of free agency.

The Giants are expected to sign, trade for or draft at least two more QBs by the time we hit Organized Team Activities this spring. Entering his age-27 campaign, DeVito provides depth with experience inside head coach Brian Daboll’s system, and that’s valuable at such a low price tag.

Tommy DeVito Has Gone From Giants Cult Hero to Person of Blame Entering Year 3

As a rookie, DeVito quickly gained popularity as a New Jersey phenom who had most — if not all — of the NYG supporters behind him.

The undrafted prospect born and raised within the shadow of MetLife Stadium went 3-3 in his 6 starts in 2023, throwing for 64% completions and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 8-to-3. DeVito managed a passer rating of 89.2 that year, but his QBR was far more telling at a poor 23.7 out of 100.

Even so, DeVito breathed some life back into a franchise that was having a miserable season, and most fans appeared grateful for that.

The public sentiment on DeVito has turned a bit since then, but it has nothing to do with him as a person or player. To a contingent of the fanbase, the UDFA’s somewhat meaningless rookie success prevented the Giants from landing a potential superstar prospect like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye in 2024.

Similarly, backup quarterback Drew Lock’s late-season victory surrendered the No. 1 overall pick in 2025.

For that reason, DeVito has turned into a figure that has taken some blame, even if this NYG QB situation is not his fault whatsoever.

With that being said, it’s important to remember that DeVito is fighting for his standing in this league, just like any other player. He’ll continue that fight with the Giants in 2025 as he once again attempts to make the 53-man roster during training camp.

Giants Ink Long Snapper Casey Kreiter to New Deal

The Giants also announced that they would be signing long snapper Casey Kreiter to a new one-year contract on March 5. Team reporter Dan Salomone detailed the agreement within a press release:

The New York Giants today re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, a two-time team captain who has played in every game in the last eight seasons (five with Giants). Kreiter was one of 21 Giants players set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12. Kreiter has played in 142 regular-season games for the Broncos (2016-19) and Giants (2020-present). He was voted a Giants team captain in 2022 and 2024, and selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2018 with Denver. Last season, Kreiter snapped for punts and placekicks in all 17 regular-season games and totaled five special teams tackles.

With DeVito in the process of finalizing his deal and Kreiter inking a new contract, the Giants have two fewer free agents to worry about next week.