Giants Announce Re-Signing, Prep for Free Agent Departure: Report

The New York Giants announced that they would be retaining outside linebacker Tomon Fox on March 7, with just a few days left before the start of the legal tampering period of NFL free agency.

Per ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan, “[Fox] was an exclusive rights free agent. So, it’s a one-year deal at the minimum salary.” He added that “Fox played 207 defensive snaps, 205 on special teams this past season.”

While it’s always good news to get a free agent under contract before free agency, New York Post beat writer Ryan Dunleavy saw this reunion in a slightly different light, reminding: “The expectation is that the Giants will lose [outside linebacker] Azeez Ojulari when free agency opens next week.”

Based on that, he deduced that the Fox agreement is, in part, “bracing” for Ojulari’s exit. “On the cusp of losing one outside linebacker, the Giants kept some cost-effective help,” Dunleavy explained.

While Fox is nowhere near the impact pass rusher that Ojulari is — when healthy — he does bolster the depth at the position.

The Giants only had starters Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux under contract at edge rusher entering March 7. Now, at least they have one backup OLB signed to a new deal.

Time for Giants to Draft More Pass Rushers

The Giants have a lot of money invested in Burns and if they do decide to pick up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option in early May, they’ll have a decent chunk of change tied up in the former first-round pick too.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero’s February 28 update and Over the Cap, Thibodeaux’s status as a non-Pro Bowl fifth-year option candidate at linebacker (not defensive end) would earn him $14.751 million in 2026 based on him hitting the playtime incentive.

As a reminder, once fifth-year options are exercised, “[they are] fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so” — per OTC.

The Giants could extend Thibodeaux to avoid the fully guaranteed cap hit in 2026, but then they would have to commit to him long-term.

All of this points to Big Blue letting Ojulari walk, based on their financial outlook at the position, but it also signals that the Giants’ best route to finding upside pass rusher depth is in the draft.

This appears to be a fairly deep draft class on the defensive line in general, but that includes edge rusher or outside linebacker in the NYG defense. If the Giants can add two promising fliers that they like in April, this could be one of their strongest position groups on the roster.

More on Giants Bringing Back OLB Tomon Fox

Fox has become a staff favorite of head coach Brian Daboll, despite the coordinator changes on defense and special teams.

Team reporter Dan Salomone recapped his career so far following the news of his contract agreement.

“The New York Giants today re-signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox, who has played 28 games and made one start in three seasons with the team,” Salomone wrote. “Fox played in 16 games as an undrafted rookie from the University of North Carolina in 2022 and has recorded five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks in his career. Fox also appeared in both of the Giants’ postseason games as a rookie.”