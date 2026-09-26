NFL Insider: ‘When, Not If’ for New York Giants QB Trade

Whatever happens with New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, it seems like the Giants are headed toward a move at quarterback.

Whether that’s for a player who will come in and serve as a backup to Winston or come in and compete for the starting spot seems to hinge on how Winston plays — but according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s a move that’s starting to seem inevitable after a season-ending knee injury to starter Jaxson Dart in Week 2.

“General manager Joe Schoen has been working the phones on all available QB options—including potential trades—since the Giants learned of the severity of Jaxson Dart’s knee injury,” Pelissero wrote on his Substack on September 26. “And league sources believe it’s a matter of when, not if, the Giants add another passer with starting experience, potentially as soon as Monday. Several quarterbacks have garnered trade interest around the league in recent months, including the 49ers’ Mac Jones, the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy, and the Saints’ Spencer Rattler. Other current backups, such as the Chiefs’ Justin Fields or even Dallas’s Joe Milton (who could be signed off the practice squad), also could be options depending on how the Giants want the offense to evolve without Dart. And while free-agent options are limited, Jimmy Garoppolo is available if he decides he wants to play again.”

That’s a lot of options — determining which will fit best for the Giants is another story altogether.

QB Jaxson Dart’s Knee Injury Rocked NFL

Dart, considered 1 of the NFL’s most exciting young quarterbacks, saw his season come to an end in the 1st quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Initially thought to be able to return this season — because that’s what general manager Joe Schoen stupidly told people — Dart was ruled out just 1 day later.

Dart showed his focus is 100 percent in the right place when news emerged Friday morning that he was already undergoing surgery to have his knee fixed.

It’s a speedy timeline, similar to what happened after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 regular season and returned for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart will undergo knee surgery today, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “The surgery will be a full repair of his meniscus. He also has damage to his MCL and PCL, so those will be addressed if necessary, but the meniscus is the primary issue. The timeline for recovery is expected to be four-to-six months. John Harbaugh didn’t rule out the possibility of returning for the playoffs, if the Giants make it. The surgery is taking place at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.”

What QB Best Fits the Giants Offense?

In looking at the list of quarterbacks the Giants might have on their radar, there are 2 clear-cut favorites if they want to try and keep the offense in place they created for Dart this offseason — McCarthy and Fields.

Those 2 rise to the top of the list because their games most closely match Dart’s: they can both run and pass.

McCarthy, a 2024 1st-round pick, is by far the most intriguing option. He had a winning record in his 1 abbreviated year as a starter in 2025 but was benched this offseason in favor of former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray — and passed over for Carson Wentz for the last 2 games after Murray suffered a concussion in the season opener.