Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Giants Teammate Jaxson Dart’s Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared his reaction to hearing the unfortunate news about quarterback Jaxson Dart’s injury.

On Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, Dart went down in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury.

At the time, it didn’t seem like this injury would keep Dart out for too long, with early indications it would be something of a four-to-six-week injury timetable.

However, on Tuesday, news came out that the injury was much more severe than originally thought, and Dart could now miss the rest of the season, a crushing blow to the Giants fans and also to his teammates, who both love him.

Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Bad News

Taking to his social media after hearing the bad news about Dart’s injury, Beckham shared his reaction to the terrible situation.

“Prayers up for my brother 6. Seeing the news is one thing but it’s harder until u actually see it,” Beckham wrote on his X.

As Beckham’s post implies, the news about Dart’s injury is an absolutely crushing blow to the Giants, who looked incredible during their Week 1 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys with Dart at the helm.

However, their Week 2 performance was much weaker after Dart went out and was replaced by backup Jameis Winston, who struggled mightily with Dart out of the game.

Will Giants Keep Jameis Winston at the Helm?

With Dart now potentially missing the remainder of the season, the Giants are going to have to go with Winston and hope for the best, or potentially scour the free-agent market and see what else is out there, as it’s mostly slim pickings at this point.

If the Giants do look at free agents, then veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is one option, as he still remains without a team and would surely love to come to New York and compete for the starting job.

As for trades, the Giants would potentially look to bring in a younger QB who has fallen out of favor with their teams, such as Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts or J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings.

But even though those types of struggling players wouldn’t cost much in a trade, the Giants would still send some sort of asset out to acquire them, and it’s unknown if that’s something that the Giants’ front office wants to do.

Regardless, we do know one thing, and that’s that the Giants are in a much worse spot today than they were 24 hours ago, when Dart was their starting QB, and they were 1-0 and trying to extend it to 2-0 with another upset win over the Rams.

The team is now 1-1 and heads into this weekend’s slate of games, hosting the Tennessee Titans at home in a game that the Giants cannot drop if they are going to make a playoff run this season, given that it looks like the NFC East is going to be a tough division with several solid teams vying for the playoffs.