Did Odell Beckham Jr. Play Against the Rams? Why the Giants WR Was Not Featured

The New York Giants kicked off their regular season with an impressive primetime win against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, things took a quick turn in Week 2 as the Giants suffered a devastating primetime loss against the Los Angeles Rams as the team fell 28-6.

While the loss certainly stings, the game appeared to be a negative one for New York since the first quarter. Exciting second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a potentially serious injury, which forced him to miss the remainder of the game. Things got worse for the Giants, as star wide receiver Malik Nabers went to the blue medical tent shortly after.

Despite the Giants being down Nabers for a few plays in the first half, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. once again failed to make an impact for New York. While the wide receiver was involved in certain plays, he did not register a catch and was not targeted during the team’s Week 2 loss.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Performance in New York Giants Loss

Odell Beckham Jr. was a positive training camp story for the New York Giants in 2026. After being away from the NFL for the entire 2025 season, head coach John Harbaugh gave Beckham Jr. an opportunity to earn a spot on the roster as the team signed the former Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver to a one-year contract.

Despite Beckham Jr. failing to make an impact during his last NFL stop with the Miami Dolphins back in 2024, the veteran impressed during training camp. A couple of strong preseason games mixed in with injuries at the position led to Beckham Jr. surprisingly earning a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

However, that does not mean the All-Pro version of Odell Beckham Jr. is back. As the wide receiver himself said prior to the Week 1 opener, “It’s just truly a blessing. It’s a testament to God and His plan for me, and just being able to stay faithful through hard times. I got to learn so much about myself and who I am, you know what I mean, and this is about to show who I am, not who I was.”

New York Giants Offense

Even though the Giants were playing against a former team of Beckham’s, the wide receiver was not featured in the game plan. The last time he played against the Rams, as a member of the Ravens, who were coached by John Harbaugh at the time, Beckham Jr. caught a touchdown against Los Angeles. This time around, he did not have that same impact despite some bold predictions heading into the game.

Meanwhile, the rest of New York’s offense did not fare much better against the Rams. Giants Wire’s Kevin Hickey wrote: “The Giants offense was brutal. The unit was 3-of-14 on third down and managed a meager 182 yards of total offense. The return of Aaron Donald certainly made a difference as he wreaked havoc all night. Safety Jevon Holland had a strong game, forcing two fumbles (one recovered) and nabbing an interception.

The Giants are now 1-1 and may need to prepare for the next month without their starting quarterback.”