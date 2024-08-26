Giants Predicted to Claim Former Cowboys Starter After Roster Cuts

B

oosting depth at defensive tackle should be a priority for the New York Giants after roster cuts, and former Dallas Cowboys’ starter Neville Gallimore could be among the players Big Blue can claim on waivers.

That’s an idea from NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, who predicts Gallimore as a waiver claim for the Giants. As Stapleton put it, “Just for fun, I’m going to predict the waiver claim positions: CB, S, OLB and DL. And I do think the Giants will eventually sign OL Tyre Phillips. OK, I’ll go Eagles CB Eli Ricks, Vikings S Lewis Cine, one of the Titans OLB (Rashad Weaver or Caleb Murphy) and Dolphins DT Neville Gallimore.”

Of all the names mentioned, Gallimore is the most intriguing. Not least because he only signed for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 NFL free agency.

The former Canadian Football League star also has starter’s experience, having made 14 starts during four years with the Cowboys. He can play end or tackle, so Gallimore fits the Giants’ three-man front schemes.

There’s plenty of incentive for the Giants to keep a close eye on available defensive linemen after the team made its first 10 roster cuts, including D-tackle Kyler Baugh. Depth up front was already suspect and took a further hit when backup nose tackle Timmy Horne tore his Achilles against the New York Jets in preseason, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Neville Gallimore Could Help Giants

Having taken snaps both on the edge and along the interior makes Gallimore an obvious add to boost depth. It’s a role he could play for the Dolphins, but Miami signing six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell, along with the presence of Zach Sieler and Da’Shawn Hand, mean starting reps will be in short supply for Gallimore.

The player selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft is predicted to be among those who “don’t make the cut” by The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. It’s a prediction shared by ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Gallimore might not have a place in Miami, but the Giants could use the 27-year-old in a variety of spots. Like the Cowboys did when Gallimore lined up over center for this sack against the Washington Commanders in 2022, highlighted by Jeff Kolb of Fox 4 News.

Cowboys D-Line just dominating Commanders O-Line to squash that 1st drive. Can see here how pressure allows Neville Gallimore to come in barely touched for the sack on Carson Wentz @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Tjs8cIgosd — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) October 2, 2022

Four sacks, five hurries, four quarterback knockdowns and 14 pressures, per Pro Football Reference, show Gallimore can be a useful pass-rusher. The Giants could use another one of those on the inside.

Giants Lack Options Along the Interior

All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II is the Giants’ game-wrecker in the trenches, but he needs help in pass-rush situations. Help that’s not likely to come from veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Nor will it be provided by backup candidates D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley. At least a preseason standout like undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman can push the interior of the pocket.

Adding Gallimore to the mix would put another proven, versatile lineman into the rotation. Somebody who could fill in over the ball or slide outside to collapse the edge.

If Gallimore lands among final cuts, the Giants should be one of the first teams to make a claim.