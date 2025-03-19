NFL Insider Hints Giants Would Be Wise to ‘Withdraw’ From Aaron Rodgers Pursuit

For the New York Giants fans out there who are still hoping Aaron Rodgers will choose Big Blue, NFL insider Josina Anderson has been the bearer of bad news over the past two days.

On the evening of March 18, Anderson reported: “Worth Noting: One league source told me earlier today that the [Pittsburgh] Steelers* feel like they’re ‘getting closer’ on their quarterback situation. In their mind, that optimism pertained to Aaron Rodgers.”

She did add that we’ll have to wait and see “if that sentiment is mutually* held towards the consummation of a deal, at some point.”

The Athletic also linked Rodgers to the Minnesota Vikings in an article on March 15, although others like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler have downplayed those rumors. Either way, from what she’s heard in recent days, Anderson made it clear that she believes the Giants would be wise to “withdraw” from the race to land Rodgers, focusing on someone like Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston — who have both visited with NYG over the past five days — instead.

“Not only should the Giants withdraw their bid for Aaron Rodgers, they never should’ve entered this confusing courtship to begin with,” Anderson wrote on March 17. “It would be clear to Ray Charles, that they’re not Rodgers’ first or second pick, in my opinion, not to mention it’s also unnecessary for this storied franchise to linger at his rose ceremony.”

“While there’s business logic in hoping a former Super Bowl MVP falls into your lap through free agency, this approach neglects to discern the residue that can build up from coupling with someone who settled,” she went on, adding: “Especially once adversity hits.”

Josina Anderson Urges Giants to Pair Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders With Complementary ‘Veteran Leader’

As Anderson continued on, it quickly becomes clear that her suggested solution is for the Giants to draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall, and pair said prospect with a “veteran leader” that will best complement him as a player. She does not feel that leader is Rodgers — even if he did end up choosing Big Blue unexpectedly.

“Beyond Sanders being a Heisman Trophy candidate and one of the two best passers in the upcoming draft, Sanders has the charisma and it-factor that the Giants facility needs right now,” Anderson reasoned within her piece.

“Giants owner John Mara not only needs a boost of positive energy and hope around his team, but he also needs fans in the seats,” she explained. “In my opinion, Sanders is the perfect, all-in-one football and marketing move.”

With that in mind — and top draft analysts do have the Giants pivoting to Sanders at No. 3 overall following week one of free agency — Anderson recommended “targeting a veteran that will blend better in their quarterback room and be more conducive to Sanders’ growth.”

Does Aaron Rodgers Still Fit If the Giants Select a Quarterback Top 3 in the NFL Draft?

Anderson has a point — Rodgers isn’t staving off retirement so he can start for a few games and then give way to a top three pick like Sanders. That’s not happening.

For this reason, along with her belief that the Giants should draft Sanders, Rodgers does not fit in her mind, especially when she believes the waiting game will not work out in their favor based on what she’s heard.

“That’s not implying that Rodgers wouldn’t be professional in a mentor-type role with Sanders whenever necessary, as we observed him do many times with Zach Wilson; it’s just in this case, I don’t believe Rodgers and Sanders are a season-long fit,” Anderson noted.

In other words — both Rodgers and Sanders want to play, and that won’t work as the season goes along.

“I happen to think Sanders and Russell Wilson, or Sanders and Jameis Winston go together better,” the NFL insider concluded. “In reality, Winston is the more economically prudent choice given the plethora of business needs the Giants have anyway.”