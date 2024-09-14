Giants Predicted to Replace Daniel Jones With Accurate, ‘High-Potential’ QB

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones needs a big Week 2 performance versus the Washington Commanders in order to silence the noise. But until that happens, analysts and writers will continue to debate the next franchise QB of this iconic organization.

On September 11, A-to-Z Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Roberts predicted that the Giants would replace Jones with Colorado quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders in 2025.

“Calling Daniel Jones bad seems like too much of a compliment,” Roberts wrote. “He has been absolutely terrible since getting that huge extension before last season.”

“Sanders has some areas of concern, but he still is a very accurate and confident passer,” the college football expert continued. “If you protect him well, he has a chance to be tremendous.”

That last part might worry Giants fans, being that the offensive line has pretty much been a major issue since the last NYG Super Bowl run in February of 2012, but another scout spoke highly of Sanders’ ability to make plays when an OL breaks down.

“Teams running offenses that emphasize mobility and playmaking ability outside the pocket will likely be intrigued by Sanders’ skill set,” said Lennox Tate of NFL Draft Buzz. “His accuracy and decision-making in high-pressure situations could translate well to the NFL, particularly for teams with developing offensive lines.”

Tate also described Sanders as a “high-potential quarterback prospect with the tools to develop into a franchise player.”

“His athletic poise, arm talent, and ability to elevate his supporting cast are highly attractive traits for NFL teams,” the NFL Draft Buzz analyst reasoned. “Sanders has shown he can perform under less-than-ideal circumstances, which speaks to his mental toughness and adaptability.”

Shedeur Sanders’ Father Deion Sanders Hinted Son Will Be Selective About NFL Landing Spot

Sanders is a tremendous passer that helped transform the Colorado football program when transferring there in 2023. He threw for over 3,200 yards and 27 touchdowns compared to just 3 interceptions during his inaugural season with the Buffaloes. Sanders also had a passer rating of 151.7.

There is one potential off-the-field issue, however. Sanders is the son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders. His father has also been his head coach throughout college and served as his offensive coordinator for parts of high school.

Known for embracing the spotlight, Deion Sanders has already been very vocal about his son’s NFL future.

“I know where I want them to go,” Deion Sanders told the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast on March 22, talking about Shedeur Sanders and star teammate Travis Hunter. “So, it’s certain cities that ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be an Eli.”

By “Eli,” Deion Sanders is obviously referring to ex-Giants quarterback Eli Manning — who famously refused to play for the then-San Diego Chargers organization after being drafted by them No. 1 overall.

So, would Shedeur Sanders force a trade away from a potential suitor as Manning did? It certainly seems like a possibility based on Deion Sanders’ comments — although that doesn’t necessarily mean he wouldn’t want to play for the Giants.

Giants Beat Reporter Labels Commanders Matchup as an ‘Opportunity’ for Daniel Jones to ‘Rebound’

If Jones is going to break through and turn this 2024 season around, Week 2 provides ideal circumstances to do so according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

“Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for the New York Giants,” Duggan wrote on September 13. “The good news is they have an opportunity to rebound against a Washington Commanders team they’ve owned in recent years.”

He then explained why, relaying that “Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a 5-1-1 record in seven career starts against the Commanders. He has a 17-36 record in 53 starts against all other opponents. Ten of his 62 career touchdown passes have come against Washington.”

This led Duggan to conclude that “if Jones had to pick an opponent to face in a game that could have significant ramifications on his future, his first choice certainly would be the Commanders.”