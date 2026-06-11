Insider Offers Honest Assessment of Giants’ Potential Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade

The Kayvon Thibodeaux trade is off and unlikely to happen in 2026, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the New York Giants are expected to hang onto their 2022 first-round pick, which contradicts reporting from a few months back where they had expressed interest in dealing the EDGE rusher.

Thibodeaux is one of four first-round picks on the Giants defensive line, yet he is entering his fifth-year option and is set to become a free agent at season’s end. New York was reportedly in discussion to trade him, especially around the NFL Draft and particularly after it selected Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick.

Thibodeaux has 23.5 career sacks and 152 tackles in 53 NFL games over his first four seasons. He’s coming off his worst statistical season, since Thibodeaux had 2.5 sacks and 25 tackles, plus two passes defended in 10 games while dealing with a shoulder injury.

NFL Insider: Giants Unlikely to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

There have been rumors of a Thibodeaux trade for months, yet according to Rapoport those days are gone.

“My understanding is the trade possibilities stand from slim to none for Kayvon Thibodeaux,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on Wednesday.

Rapoport confirmed previous reporting that the Giants sought a third-round pick in the 2026 draft for their soon-to-be fifth-year defensive end. When no one would pay the tab, general manager Joe Schoen decided to hang onto him.

“Going into the draft, there were some possibilities, the Giants did receive some calls from teams, including the New Orleans Saints,” Rapoport said. “The Giants set a pretty high price on a player who is due some money but not a lot of money. They wanted a third-round [pick] for Kayvon Thibodeaux [and] did not get that and basically decided ‘OK, we are going to keep him.'”

Rapoport also reported the Giants’ decision to play Reese as an off-ball linebacker in at least his rookie season was inspired by the decision to hang on to Thibodeaux.

“They have plans for Kayvon Thibodeaux,” Rapoport said. “They have plans for all of their super-athletic defenders, including Reese, including Thibodeaux. I expect them all to play together this year, and whatever happens after that, all sides will figure it out.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux not Focused on Trade Rumors Entering 2026

Thibodeaux seems almost exuberant to be back with the Giants, though that may be because he’ll play for $14.8 million this year. But it also could be considering they are “cursed with too much talent” on the defensive side of the ball.

So with him finally healthy, and surrounded by elite talent, Thibodeaux is focused on balling ahead in his final year under contract.

“I’ve accomplished my dream by being here,” Thibodeaux said this week. “Now it’s time to go take everything that I deserve.”

“I’m on a mission. I’m aware enough to know what I need to get better at, and I’m humble enough to say ‘help me.'”

Thibodeaux also has faith in himself and in whatever the universe has for him.

“If I go play great, God is good,” Thibodeaux said. “If I don’t go play great, God is still good.”