Giants Part Ways With Super Bowl Champion WR

The New York Giants made a big addition to their offense on Tuesday by signing 1,000-yard free-agent running back Najee Harris — which also meant another player had to give up their spot on the roster.

That player turned out to be veteran wide receiver and Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“In the corresponding move for signing RB Najee Harris, the Giants are planning to release veteran WR JuJu Smith–Schuster, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Giants will release WR Juju Smith–Schuster to make room for Najee Harris, per sources,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “Juju fell way behind in roster chase due to balky knee and never seemed to get healthy enough to make serious push (for roster).”

Recent Injury Killed Roster Chance for JuJu

There was already a slim chance of making the 53-man roster for the Giants — tossing an injury in the mix won’t help things.

“WR JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t practice today,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on August 6. “John Harbaugh said he had some knee swelling so he was held out.”

Smith-Schuster, who is headed into his 10th NFL season, is on his 5th NFL team and his 3rd team in 4 seasons. He has approximately $40.6 million in career earnings headed into 2026 and signed a 1-year, $1.3 million contract with the Giants on June 6.

ESPN’s 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp had the Giants keeping 6 wide receivers: Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Smith-Schuster Holds Several NFL Records

Smith-Schuster was 1 of the NFL’s 1st true social media stars after he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of USC in the 2nd round (No. 62 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft — and earned the nickname “TikTok Boy” in the process.

After earning NFL All-Rookie Team honors in 2017, Smith-Schuster looked like 1 of the NFL’s elite wide receivers with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2018 on the way to earning his lone Pro Bowl selection.

Smith-Schuster actually owns 4 NFL records. He’s the 1st player in NFL history to score 5 touchdowns before his 21st birthday, the youngest player in NFL history to have 150 receiving yards in a single game, the youngest player in NFL history to reach 1,500 receiving yards, and the youngest rookie wide receiver to score a touchdown since the NFL-AFL merger.

In 2022, Smith-Schuster won his lone Super Bowl in his 1st stint with the Chiefs.

That year, Smith-Schuster hit a bonus written into his contract: if he played half of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps and won the Super Bowl, he would receive a $1 million bonus.

“Cha-Ching!” Smith-Schuster said after a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVIII.