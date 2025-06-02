Return to New York? Giants Named ‘Best Fit’ for Big-Play Artist

The New York Giants appear to have hit a home run when they selected LSU WR Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but one could argue this passing offense could still use a bit more juice entering the 2025 NFL season.

Well, one analyst believes the Giants are the best fit for a big-play artist who could make a trip return to the state of New York in 2025.

Giants Named the Best Fit for Free Agent WR Gabe Davis

The New York Giants got a breakout year from Malik Nabers in 2024, but could still use ancillary options to complement his skill set entering the 2025 NFL season.

Well, USA Today NFL Analyst Tyler Dragon believes the Giants are the best fit for free agent WR Gabe Davis, who could join Nabers in New York.

Dragon wrote, “Davis is best suited as a secondary pass-catching option. He could play that role on a Giants team with Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton on the roster. Davis reportedly met with the Giants following his release from Jacksonville.”

Davis appeared to be an ascending player at the WR position with a dominant postseason effort against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round with eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis also established a somewhat impactful floor as a big-play threat with a minimum of 35 receptions, 500 yards receiving, and six touchdowns over his first four seasons in the league with the Buffalo Bills.

Yet, Davis failed to emerge as a reliable threat in his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars with just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two scores in an injury riddled 2024 campaign.

Dragon added, “Davis had four straight seasons of at least 500 receiving yards before it was snapped in what was a down year with the Jaguars.”

The emergence of another explosive rookie WR from LSU — Brian Thomas Jr. — may have put a cap on his production ceiling, but Davis’ boom performances during his days in Buffalo disappeared in 2024.

This has lowered Davis’ market as a free agent, but does make an intriguing bounce-back candidate for a team in need of an explosive playmaker entering the 2025 NFL season.

Would Gabe Davis Become the Definitive Giants WR2 in 2025?

Throughout Davis’ career in the NFL, he has five regular season games where he has topped 100 yards receiving and found the end zone. That is more than Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson combined throughout their NFL careers.

Unfortunately, Davis has been an incredibly volatile player during his NFL career.

A prime example of this was his 2023 production with the Bills, where he had three games of 100+ receiving yards and a score paired with five games where he failed to catch a single ball.

At this point in his NFL career, an organization can bank on Davis having some great performances as a big-play artist while defenses allocate extra resources to slow down Nabers — but there will be some weeks where Davis is a non-factor.

Sure, I’m not sure we can definitively say Davis would be the clear-cut WR2 on the roster, but could we make a case he is a better version of what Slayton brings to the table as a big-play threat? I think there is a case, which makes him a potential fit for a passing offense that doesn’t have a surefire WR2 behind Nabers entering 2025.