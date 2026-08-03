‘Perfect Storm’ Giants Rookie Drawing Raves at Training Camp

While the buzz around New York Giants rookie linebacker and 2026 1st-round pick Arvell Reese before the NFL Draft was all about which position he would play, the 1st few weeks of training camp have delivered an answer.

That answer is — it doesn’t matter. Wherever Reese is on the field, it appears as if he’s going to make plays.

“The day and the practice was pretty much owned by a rookie, Arvell Reese,” SportsNet New York’s Connor Hughes said on Monday after the Giants went full pads for the 1st time. “I thought it was his most complete day so far … he blew up Cam Skattebo on a 3rd-and-2 and beat Andrew Thomas for a sack … Arvell Reese, the Giants rookie, starting to flash here at training camp.”

Hughes wasn’t the only 1 singling out Reese, 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds.

“One standout from today: Arvell Reese,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account after Monday’s practice. “He was all over the field today. Could really see his potential impact in the most physical practice of camp.”

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh also praised Reese, who signed a 4-year, $47.8 million rookie contract.

“John Harbaugh is ‘very encouraged’ with LB Arvell Reese,” Giants.com’s Dan Salomone wrote on his official X account. “He can’t wait to see the tape of the first day in pads. ‘You see the talent. … He’s very sharp for a first-year guy.’ ”

Giants Try to Fix Worst Position Group With Reese

While Reese was open about wanting to play edge rusher, the Giants are going to play him at inside linebacker for good reason — that’s where they’ve been the worst in recent years. They truly bottomed out at the position in 2025.

“Going back and watching the (Giants) film on their off-ball linebackers in 2025 … just some true war crimes going on out there,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes said on July 1. “So many missed tackles. So many missed assignments. The Giants led the league with 75 different plays where they gave up 10 or more rushing yards. That’s just so many. (The off-ball linebackers) may have been the worst position group in the NFL.”

Enter Reese, who might be the most versatile defensive prospect in the 2026 draft class.

It’s pretty easy to understand why Reese wanted to go into the NFL as an edge rusher and not an inside linebacker and insisted on doing drills at both positions at the NFL scouting combine.

The highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Fred Warner, is playing on a 3-year, $63 million contract that pays him approximately $21 million per year.

The highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL, Houston Texans superstar Will Anderson Jr., just signed a 3-year, $150 million contract extension that pays him $50 million per year.

See the difference?

Controversy When Arveel Reese Selected

The Giants got some unwanted controversy when Reese was selected No. 5 overall — thanks to 1 of their own popping off on a livestream.

Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers ended up 1 of the big stories during the 1st round of the 2026 NFL draft for his reaction after the Giants selected Reese.

It was the 3rd time in the last 5 seasons the Giants used a Top 5 pick on an edge rusher following Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022 and Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall in 2025.

The Giants also have NFL All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns, who had a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2025. Just weeks from the start of training camp, all 3 remain on the Giants’ roster along with Reese.

“Don’t get me wrong. I love (Reese) as a player, but just … where does he play?” Nabers said on a livestream immediately after the pick was announced. “You want to be on the outside and rush, but we just drafted someone last year to that same position.”

Nabers might end up thanking his lucky stars he has Reese on the roster in 2026.

“He’s fast in pursuit and his tackle finishing could become elite,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “His rush is kinetic and tough for tackles to mirror. It’s under construction, but Reese has already sprouted go-to moves and rush plans that need more refinement. He might need some runway to hit his stride, but his rare blend of traits, explosiveness and versatility could become a perfect storm of chaos once a defense decides how to deploy him.”