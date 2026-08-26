Former Giants 1st-Round Pick on ‘Roster Bubble’ Before Season

The New York Giants might be in the process of a full-on renovation in 2026 — 1 that might include giving a couple of former stars the boot.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put 2 well-known Giants on his Top 10 list of NFL players on the “Roster Bubble” in 2026: running back Tyrone Tracy and offensive lineman Evan Neal.

Tracy has over 1,000 yards of total offense each of the last 2 seasons.

“Tracy has operated as New York’s backup running back over the past two seasons, posting at least 740 rushing yards in every campaign with a cumulative 74.0 PFF rushing grade,” Locker wrote on August 26. “However, he’s endured a shaky preseason, producing a 40.0 overall PFF grade thanks to allowing a sack (and big hit) on Jaxson Dart as well as fumbling in Week 2. Before the second preseason contest, the Giants signed Najee Harris as depth behind Cam Skattebo, complicating Tracy’s role in the team’s backfield. While Tracy could still make the roster if John Harbaugh elects to retain four running backs, his spot seems tenuous, especially with Devin Singletary (75.0 PFF receiving grade) also shining in August.”

Evan Neal One of Giants’ All-Time Draft Busts

Neal, 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but hasn’t been a full-time starter since his rookie year.

He’s only played 16 games over the last 3 seasons — including missing the entire 2025 season — and was replaced in the starting lineup by 2026 1st-round pick (No. 10 overall) Francis Mauigoa at right guard.

“The seventh overall pick in 2022, Neal has failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Giants,” Locker wrote. “Neal has compiled a below-average 48.3 overall PFF grade through four pro seasons, including a paltry 41.0 PFF pass-blocking mark. His stock took another tumble in 2025 after appearing on zero offensive snaps, partly due to a hamstring injury. While the Giants re-signed Neal this offseason, the team drafted Francis Mauigoa in the first round and signed Lucas Patrick. Patrick and veteran Aaron Stinnie have both shined in August, netting at least a 76.8 overall PFF grade. While trading away Josh Ezeudu could open a spot, New York’s veteran depth on the interior may spell the end of Neal’s unceremonious time with the franchise once and for all.”

Cam Skattebo Clear-Cut RB1 for Giants

While Neal might have a case for staying on the roster after Ezeudu’s trade, Tracy seems like the odd man out for the Giants, especially after they signed 4-time 1,000-yard running back Najee Harris, as 2nd-year running back Cam Skattebo has solidified himself as the clear-cut RB1 spot this offseason and preseason.

To make Skattebo’s ascension even more impressive, he’s coming off a gruesome lower-leg injury suffered midway through the 2025 regular season.

“On the Giants‘ unofficial depth chart for their preseason finale vs. Jets, they list Cam Skattebo as the starter at running back,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “Tyrone Tracy Jr. OR Najee Harris OR Devin Singletary are listed as the backup on the next line. Open competition for carries and play time.”