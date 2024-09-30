Giants Sign 24-Year-Old WR With Needed Skill Set: Report

The New York Giants have made a signing on September 30, ahead of Week 5.

NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton was the first to reveal the move, relaying: “Kick returner and WR Kearis Jackson is signing with the Giants practice squad, per source. Jackson, a second-year player from Georgia, was with the [Tennessee] Titans. Had several big returns this preseason before sustaining a knee injury.”

Although it’s only a practice squad addition, returner is a clear need for Big Blue.

“Giants have had misplays on kickoff return from [running backs] Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy,” Stapleton reminded, “so Jackson should have an opportunity to show what he can do in practice this week.”

Stapleton also acknowledged that [wide receiver] Ihmir Smith-Marsette “stepped in” as the punt returner in Week 3 and Week 4. Smith-Marsette could be utilized on kick returns as well after a 22-yard punt return against the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants WR Signing Kearis Jackson Was Jack of All Trades With Georgia

Jackson is an intriguing 24-year-old prospect for head coach Brian Daboll to get his hands on. At Georgia, he did a little bit of everything as a player that contributed as a receiver, runner, kick returner and punt returner.

In 55 collegiate appearances, Jackson accumulated over 2,200 total yards according to Football Database. 1,107 of those yards came as a pass-catcher with another 805 on kick returns and another 338 on punts. The former Bulldog also rushed for 48 yards.

That makes Jackson a potential jack of all trades for Big Blue if he’s able to stay healthy and produce.

With the Titans, Jackson returned six punts for an average of 8.0 yards per return in 2023. This summer, he returned three kickoffs for 111 yards, including a 63-yard long.

Injuries Have Wiped out Giants’ Returner Options

The Giants prioritized the returner role this offseason, signing veteran Isaiah McKenzie and re-signing 2023 returner Gunner Olszewski. Unfortunately, injuries have turned this into a team need once again.

McKenzie was placed on the injured reserve this summer with a lower body injury. Later, he was cut loose from the organization after reaching an injury settlement.

Similarly, Olszewski suffered a groin injury during training camp but was cleared to return ahead of Week 1. However, he aggravated the groin injury during warmups and was subsequently ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings.

After the Week 1 loss, Daboll revealed that Olszewski would be out for an extended period and was placed on the injured reserve. He’ll miss a minimum of four weeks and is eligible to return in Week 6.

Kearis Jackson Profiles as Potential Isaiah McKenzie Replacement

After the Jackson addition, The Athletic’s NYG beat writer Dan Duggan echoed some of what was said above.

“Giants have been anything but dynamic on kickoff returns,” Duggan reacted. “They actually addressed the position this offseason, but both proven returners (Olszewski and McKenzie) got hurt.”

Jackson was described as a “compact slot receiver with a lack of impressive production but flashes of talent as a zone-beater on intermediate routes” by NFL draft expert Lance Zierlein in 2023.

“Jackson doesn’t have early explosiveness into the route, but he builds up speed cruising through open spaces,” Zierlein continued. “He’s not a natural hands-catcher but didn’t drop many balls and showed an ability to catch through contact in 2022. Jackson needs an accurate passer due to his limited catch radius and jump-ball potential.”

At the time, the draft expert also noted that Jackson’s kick return ability and “willingness to get after it as a blocker” gives him a real shot at the NFL level.