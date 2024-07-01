Recent Giants Second Rounder Highlighted as ‘Top Trade Candidate’

The New York Giants are hoping to defy the odds in 2024 but as of July 1, they are being given the fourth-worst chance to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook. And with those odds comes the natural tendency to look to the future.

For example, who could Big Blue trade in 2024 that is not expected to be with the franchise in 2025? Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox highlighted 2021 second rounder Azeez Ojulari as one of the top players on that list from an NYG perspective.

“The Giants could save $1.58 million by trading fourth-year linebacker Azeez Ojulari,” Knox noted. “More importantly, they could probably get a decent value back in a deal.”

“Pass-rushers are always at a premium, and the 2021 second-round pick has flashed a high upside during his three seasons in New York,” he reasoned on. “As a rookie, Ojulari recorded eight sacks and an impressive 27 quarterback pressures.”

Later, Knox concluded that “with Thibodeaux, Burns and Dexter Lawrence II likely to form the foundation of New York’s pass rush for the foreseeable future, Ojulari may not be viewed as a long-term piece of the puzzle.”

“He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be valued more by a franchise that lacks entrenched edge-rushing stars,” the analyst explained. “Instead of keeping Ojulari as a role player and then losing him for nothing in 2025 free agency, New York could consider trading him now.”

What Is Azeez Ojulari’s Role With Giants in 2024?

If there is any sort of draft capital on the table for Ojulari this summer, the Giants should probably consider taking it.

First off, Ojulari was selected by former NYG general manager Dave Gettleman. He was also replaced long-term when Joe Schoen drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux and then traded for — and extended — Brian Burns.

At best, Ojulari is now that third edge rusher on this roster long-term, and the Giants didn’t rotate too much at this position in 2023.

Having said that, there’s a new defensive coordinator in town and it’s unclear what Ojulari’s role is expected to be. Burns played over 77% of snaps in Carolina last year according to Pro Football Focus, while Thibodeaux was a part of the starting defense for nearly 87% of snaps.

These two pass rushers log a ton of time on the field, and assuming that snap share doesn’t change under Shane Bowen, it’d take an injury for Ojulari to make a serious impact during his walk year. Meaning he’d likely leave next offseason without the Giants getting anything back.

If Bowen plans to rotate Burns and Thibodeaux more than they have in the past, however, Ojulari could be useful. Boogie Basham is the next best pass rusher on the depth chart without the second-round talent, and it’s a steep drop off after that.

The Giants could always sign a cheap veteran to a one-year deal in order to replace Ojulari — let’s say the right trade emerges — but the likelihood of this scenario all depends on Bowen’s plans for the 2024 defense.

Is There Any Chance Azeez Ojulari Returns in 2025?

Another interesting discussion is whether or not there is any shot Ojulari re-signs in 2025. And for a few reasons, that answer is probably no.

One, Ojulari hasn’t proven he can remain healthy. After appearing in all 17 games as a rookie, the defender only registered seven in year two and another 11 in year three. In order for the Giants to even consider re-signing him next spring, he’d have to put in a full campaign in 2024.

On top of that, it’d have to be a healthy season that doesn’t impress other teams too much around the league. If Ojulari takes over for an injury to Burns or Thibodeaux and records 10-plus sacks, he’s not sticking around in New York with a payday waiting elsewhere.

The only reasons Ojulari would stick around are familiarity and a lack of Giants depth at the position. But it’d have to be an affordable contract with Burns making $28.2 million per year and Thibodeaux nearing an extension.

So, in all likelihood, Ojulari will seek a fresh start in 2025 — somewhere with a path to more playing time. Although a return can never be ruled out completely.