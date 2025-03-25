Giants Taking a Closer Look at Rising QB Prospect: Report

The New York Giants have certainly done their due diligence at the quarterback position this offseason, and they continued to do so on March 25 as general manager Joe Schoen attended the pro day of Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

“GM Joe Schoen and Co. expected to represent Giants today at the Pro Day of Louisville,” ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan relayed on March 25. “QB Tyler Shough among those expected to participate.”

Shough has been a late riser in the 2025 draft process after a breakout 2024 campaign that concluded a college career marred by injuries.

Last season for Louisville, Shough completed 62.7% of passes for 3,195 yards (266.3 per game) and 23 touchdowns compared to just 6 interceptions. This performance yielded an accumulative passer rating of 148.1.

Shough did have two incomplete campaigns with Oregon and a third with Texas Tech where he achieved a higher passer rating, but each campaign ranged from 4-7 games played.

At 6-foot-5, Shough has the prototypical build of an NFL QB, but he’s an older prospect who is turning 26 in September. Shough spent seven years bouncing around colleges due to injuries, spending time at each of the three universities mentioned above.

Potential Giants Draft Target Tyler Shough’s Age & Injury History Make Him a Tough Sell as a Franchise QB

Talent-wise, Shough could be one of the better quarterbacks in this 2025 class, but his age and injury history could limit his upside as a franchise QB.

“Shough projects as a developmental starter or bridge quarterback at the NFL level,” The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs noted on March 3. “He could absolutely be an adequate starter with a good cast around him in time, but the unlikely intersections required for opportunity, time on task at the NFL level, and health make it difficult to bet too big.”

Crabbs added that “[Shough would] be a good fit for an under center, play-action scheme that can play off of the dropback passing game with rollouts and bootlegs while taking advantage of his arm fluidity and athleticism.”

The 33rd Team scout compared Shough to long-time NFL backup and part-time starter and bridge QB Josh McCown — a former third-round selection who ended up putting together a solid professional career.

Similarly, Pro Football Network draft analyst Reese Decker voiced that “Shough is arguably the most intriguing prospect in this draft class.”

“If he were 22 years old with a clean bill of health, he would likely be in the conversation alongside Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders at the top of the draft — potentially even making a case as QB1,” Decker explained. Continuing: “However, due to his age and extensive injury history, he currently projects as a Day 2 prospect who could slide into the fourth or fifth round.”

Giants Will Investigate Any & All QB Avenues

For a team looking for more of a building block that they can develop for several years, Shough may not be the answer. But this current Giants regime is focused on 2025 and 2025 alone.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll cannot afford to look any further down the road, considering their names are both very squarely on the chopping block this season.

For that reason, Big Blue will investigate any and all QB avenues this spring, then likely start the player that proves he can get the franchise the most wins. In theory, that could be Shough — and he wouldn’t cost as much as Ward or Sanders in terms of draft capital, allowing the Giants to utilize their first-round pick elsewhere.

For now, add the Louisville signal-caller to the growing list of potential NYG quarterback candidates in 2025.