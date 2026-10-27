New York Giants Place Ex-1,000-Yard RB on Injured Reserve

The New York Giants are coming off their embattled running back group’s best performance of the year in an overtime win over the Houston Texans.

That means, of course, there’s going to be some adversity on the horizon. That’s just how the NFL works.

“Giants GM Joe Schoen tells reporters during his bye-week press conference RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is being placed on IR with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday in the win over the Texans,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Not a long-term injury but he’s down four games.”

Tracy, a 2024 5th-round pick, had over 1,000 yards of total offense for the Giants in each of his first two seasons.

Relegated to a complementary role in 2026, Tracy has 109 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns through the first seven games for the first-place Giants.

“Schoen opens his presser by announcing that RB Tyrone Tracy is going on IR,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “Schoen indicated it’s not season-ending.”

“Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters that RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

The Giants signed running back Gregory Desrosiers off the Chargers’ practice squad in a corresponding move.

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Giants RBs Went Through Tumultuous Stretch

Tracy and fellow running backs Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary endured a tumultuous stretch over the last few weeks, including Skattebo, the starter, being benched in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints and veteran Najee Harris being released after he complained about playing time.

The 27-21 overtime win over the Texans showed that Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s challenge hit home: 188 rushing yards and all 4 Giants touchdowns came on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy’s Name Surfaced in Trade Rumors

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Tracy at the top of his list of “bargain” trade targets for NFL teams with injury issues before Week 3, pointing Tracy toward the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tracy is in the 3rd season of his 4-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

“Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle exited early in Week 2 because of a toe injury,” Moton wrote on September 21. “He’s been inefficient in the Steelers’ stagnant offense, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. The Steelers haven’t featured Jaylen Warren in a workhorse role. Last season was the first in which he’s averaged double-digit rush attempts per game. Pittsburgh’s new coaching regime may prefer an even split between its top two ball-carriers. Because of a rough stretch through the preseason, Tyrone Tracy Jr. has likely fallen out of favor with the New York Giants. He missed a block that allowed a defender to blast quarterback Jaxson Dart for a sack and lost a fumble on one of his two carries in Big Blue’s season opener.”