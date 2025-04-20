Giants QB Russell Wilson and Ciara Turn Heads With Latest Move

The New York Giants have a new quarterback in veteran signal-called Russell Wilson, and Wilson is going the extra mile to show that he’s a New Yorker, through and through. Wilson reportedly has been wanting the Giants gig for a while, and now, he’s out and about in the Big Apple, greeting fans and attending sporting events.

The New York Knicks are in the 2025 NBA playoffs, and they played their first game of the postseason on Saturday, April 19, against the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks prevailed, thanks to a big push in the fourth quarter, and now, they’re 1-0 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

New Giants QB Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Knicks Game

The game took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, giving the Knicks a home-court advantage in the first round. Plenty of celebrities were in attendance, as is often the case with Knicks home games. At Saturday’s game, among the celebrity attendees were Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Matthew Modine, Action Bronson and Jadakiss, to name a few.

A celebrity couple was in attendance, too, in Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara. What the couple did after the game is gaining attention.

Following the Knicks’ win over the Pistons, Wilson and Ciara took the time to stay after the game and take photos with fans. So, it seems like Wilson is fitting into his role as Giants quarterback, including all the fanfare, pretty quickly.

In a video shared by ESPN, Wilson and Ciara are seen greeting fans after the game, signing autographs, posing for photos and chatting with the public.

Fans commented on the video with mostly glowing remarks. “Y’all noticed how Russ was taking pictures while still keeping an eye on his wife in protective mode?” one asked with a fire emoji.

“Two of the most humble and kindest celebrities out here, not like other celebrities and athletes, who act like they are GODS, and can’t mingle with or talk to anyone,” another said with a red heart emoji. “I’m not surprised by this they’re both very humble,” one more said with a range of emojis.

Russell Wilson’s Journey With the New York Giants

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback, signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the New York Giants in March.

Wilson started in 11 games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he has been a starter every year of his career. So, will he be a starter in New York?

“Yeah, I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” Wilson said during an introductory news conference after signing with the Giants. “I think this team’s really looking for somebody to lead them in every way.”

Regarding Wilson’s former home, Pittsburgh, still waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers, Wilson said, “Rodgers is a tremendous football player. He’s done some amazing things in this league. I’ve been fortunate to be able to do some great things, too. And really what I’m focused on is right now and what we can do here. That’s been my focus since I’ve signed and everything else. And also, too, along the way is finding a place that continues to believe in you.”