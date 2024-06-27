9-Time Pro Bowler Still a Potential Daniel Jones Replacement After Giants Meeting

The future of Daniel Jones looks secure for now at least, but chatter about why the New York Giants should replace their starting quarterback rarely goes quiet for long. Case in point, nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson has been named on a list of potential replacements for Jones in 2025 if the incumbent signal-caller struggles this season.

Wilson is the standout on a list of Jones alternatives put together by Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The idea of signing Wilson has credence, based on the Giants meeting with the Super Bowl winner before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Duggan explained why the Giants might want to revisit those talks to avoid entering any sweepstakes for Dallas Cowboys’ starter Dak Prescott in 2025 free agency: “The Giants had an ‘exploratory meeting’ with Wilson this offseason before he signed a one-year deal with a Steelers team coming off a playoff appearance. That sets up the nine-time Pro Bowler to hit the market again next offseason. The 35-year-old could be a win-now option for the Giants at a much lower price point than Prescott.”

If the Giants put a deal together for Wilson next March they’ll be assuming two things. One, the veteran can get back to the levels he played at for the Seattle Seahawks. Two, they’re ready to completely give up on their expensive investment in Jones.

Russell Wilson Would Be a Risk for Giants

There’s a reason the Giants met with Wilson this offseason. It has to do with how good he was for the Seahawks.

Wilson was a premier dual-threat playmaker, a natural rushing threat and deadly deep passer on the move. Those traits helped Wilson inspire the Seahawks to lift the Lombardi Trophy and make two-straight trips to the Super Bowl.

The problem is how far Wilson’s regressed since a blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos in 2022. His problems reached their nadir during a miserable showing against the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, when Wilson “posted a Total QBR of 3.6,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Problems mounted for Wilson in Denver, even after Sean Payton became head coach in 2023. There were issues with the playbook, according to CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala.

She told “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Wilson “was constantly climbing out of the back of the pocket. He struggled with snap counts. He couldn’t manage or handle the play-calling. They went from putting a wristband on [him] to by the end of the season, all the play calls had to be two words and everybody else was required to know what the play calls were.”

Despite those issues, Wilson still proved accurate, per numbers from PFF PIT Steelers.

There’s still a quality QB in there somewhere, but the Giants would be rolling the dice believing they’re the ones who could find him. That might be more of a gamble than paying Jones the big bucks in 2023.

Giants Still Tethered to Daniel Jones

Paying Jones $160 million last year made it inevitable No. 8 would get another chance in 2024. It makes sense since general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll essentially mortgaged their futures on Jones making the grade. Some believe their unwillingness to move on is hurting the franchise.

Fortunately for the Giants, Daboll already knows how to get the best from Jones. It’s what he did in 2022, when the quarterback enjoyed a career-best season.

Jones thrived thanks to an offense based on RPOs, moving pockets and play-action passing. In other words, the same things Wilson does best.

Daboll’s concepts can rescue Jones this season. Especially after Schoen drafted dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall, after fortifying a threadbare offensive line in free agency.

The Giants have given Jones everything he needs to be the quarterback they need him to be, but the team should have a better contingency than betting on Wilson if things don’t go to plan.