Giants Make Russell Wilson Decision Amid Aaron Rodgers Updates

The New York Giants are making decisions at quarterback amid an increasingly precarious situation involving Aaron Rodgers. Those decisions include scheduling an imminent visit with another Super Bowl-winning passer, Russell Wilson.

He’s going to visit with the team on Thursday, March 13, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The latter also reported former Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers starter Wilson will first visit with the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson’s trip to Cleveland adds yet another layer of uncertainty for the Giants and their wait for a credible solution at football’s most important position. Being beaten to the punch by the Browns would sting, especially if Rodgers subsequently opted against joining Big Blue.

The Giants’ decision to meet with Wilson reflects the increased chance Rodgers won’t choose them, despite both sides engaging in “great conversations.” Unfortunately, Rodgers is now leaning toward a return to the NFC North.

Aaron Rodgers Has Different Preference to Giants

Specifically, ex-Green Bay Packers QB1 Rodgers “is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota.” That’s according to Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of The Athletic.

Their use of the phrase “waiting game” isn’t quite accurate. At least not for the Giants.

It’s more apt to say the G-Men are in a holding pattern and a frustrating one at that. The Giants need resolution at quarterback in the worst way.

Rodgers would provide a good measure of certainty, even though he’s 41 and dealt with knee injuries during two disappointing years with the New York Jets. Yet despite all of this, Rodgers is still a four-time league MVP who’s a major upgrade over the carousel of unconvincing signal-callers the Giants have suffered through in recent years.

The question is what are Rodgers and his enduring talents worth to the Giants? A suitable asking price is difficult to determine, but the issue will become more complex if the Jets decide to play hardball.

Rodgers is on his way out, but it’s unclear exactly how he will exit the Jets. One possibility is on the trade block.

The theory comes from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. She pointed out how “Is it worth it to the #Jets to take on an additional $25.5M cap hit in 2025 to trade Aaron Rodgers with his current cap number at $23.5M? Alternately, releasing Rodgers with a post-June 1st designation saves the Jets $9.5M against the cap in 2025, but nets the club nothing in return pick-wise.”

What’s key here is the Jets having leverage and not needing to rush. Good for the Jets, but how long can the Giants justify waiting to solve such an important problem?

Especially when Wilson represents a quicker solution.

Russell Wilson Still Viable for Giants

He’s been on the wane since leaving the Seahawks in 2022, but Wilson retains core talents the Giants can use. In particular, the 36-year-old remains one of the most-gifted vertical throwers of his generation.

Wilson had 45 deep ball attempts with the Steelers last season, per Player Profiler. He averaged 4.1 deep throws per game and posted a 46.7 completion percentage when going long.

Those numbers prove Wilson can still stretch the field. That’s the kind of arm talent the Giants will need if they’re going to take full advantage of dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers, as well as a returning veteran speedster.

Head coach Brian Daboll also needs a quarterback competent in the play-action game. Wilson ticks that box thanks to amassing 694 yards from 79 play-action passes, according to Pro Football Reference.

Daboll’s schemes are a strong reason why the Giants remain in play to sign Wilson. They can use the presence of Nabers, fellow wideouts Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, along with exciting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., as part of a sales pitch aimed at convincing an accomplished bridge QB to shun the Browns.