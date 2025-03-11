Giants Have ‘Great’ Aaron Rodgers Plan Amid Daniel Jones Prediction

Former starting quarterback Daniel Jones is predicted to do something big after agreeing a “strong” deal with the Indianapolis Colts, but the New York Giants are still having “great conversations” with Aaron Rodgers during 2025 NFL free agency.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He revealed the Giants are using star wide receiver Malik Nabers as part of their sales pitch to Rodgers.

Garafolo explained, “I know that that’s been part of the conversation with Aaron Rodgers. Giants have had ‘great conversations’ with Aaron Rodgers, from my understanding, and part of it is that ‘we think that you and Malik Nabers are really gonna vibe.'”

While Garafolo concluded a move to the Giants is “kinda, sorta attractive” for Rodgers, there are still a few quarterback dominoes needing to fall, and Jones was one of them.

The signal-caller released last season, less than two years after being handed a $160 million contract, agreed a “really strong deal,” according to Garafolo’s colleague Ian Rapoport. He and Tom Pelissero revealed Jones will sign “a 1-year, $14M contract worth up to $17.7M” that also “includes $13.15M fully guaranteed.”

He’s getting starter’s money, despite spending the back end of the 2024 campaign riding the bench for the Minnesota Vikings. At least one Giants reporter believes bigger things are in store for Jones this year.

Giants Playing It Smart With Aaron Rodgers

Talking up the possibilities of his connection with Nabers is a smart way for the Giants to play things with Rodgers. Nabers is a special playmaker who also possesses the right mentality for a team needing to win now.

A wideout this dynamic catching passes from four-time league MVP Rodgers is an exciting prospect. Especially after Rodgers and another young, gifted receiver, 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, combined for 101 receptions, 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns with the New York Jets last season.

The chance to work with another rising pass-catcher might appeal to 41-year-old Rodgers. Provided the Giants can beat competition from the AFC.

Rapoport told Pelissero Rodgers is “choosing between the Giants and the Steelers, and that one has ramifications too. Russell Wilson still waits. He is still out there. He has interest.”

A QB carousel is likely, with the Giants getting whoever doesn’t suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Big Blue can talk Rodgers into staying at MetLife Stadium before the Steelers race ahead.

All eyes will be on how general manager Joe Schoen plays this one, but whatever he does, he won’t be able to escape the spectre of Jones in Indianapolis.

Daniel Jones Isn’t Done

Jones looked washed as a QB1 after being released by the Giants last November, but that could change now he’s landing with the Colts. A competition with Anthony Richardson, another mobile passer drafted in the top 10 who hasn’t made the grade, gives Jones hope.

So much so, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News predicts “Jones will be the Colts’ Week 1 starter.”

Seeing Jones take the field and lead the Colts to success would likely be too much for Schoen to spin. Particularly after he chose Jones over Saquon Barkley and the latter rushed for over 2,000 yards to help the Philadelphia Eagles win last season’s Super Bowl.

Ultimately, the Giants won’t have to look back in anger if they have their own Super Bowl winner playing football’s most important position in 2025. Their best laid plans appear designed to make sure it’s Rodgers.