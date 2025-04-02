Russell Wilson Shouts out Giants Teammate After Jersey Number Reveal

Russell Wilson will continue to don the No. 3 with the New York Giants, as he’s done for the entirety of his NFL career.

The veteran quarterback confirmed this on X on April 2 just after the Giants made the announcement, shouting out NYG teammate Deonte Banks.

“Salute to my guy & young star Tae Banks!” Wilson posted. “Grateful for you letting me wear #3 King! Full of gratitude 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Typically, in situations like these, a behind-the-scenes financial agreement is decided upon where the previous number-wearer sells the rights to this jersey, so to speak. Considering Wilson has earned over $313 million over the course of his playing career — not including off-the-field ventures — it’s a safe bet that Banks was compensated for this swap.

As a former first-round pick of the Giants, Banks is a key piece of this franchise in his own right. Later, the Giants revealed that Banks would be switching to the No. 2 in 2025.

Giants QB Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Help Raise $3 Million Upon Settling Into NYC Scene

It’s been rumored that the allure of New York City helped bring Wilson and his wife, American singer-songwriter and dancer Ciara, to the Giants.

One could also make the argument that Wilson was running out of starting opportunities elsewhere, although he did have some interest from the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

On March 30, Wilson and Ciara kicked off their New York City move with a fundraiser that brought together the couple’s Why Not You Foundation and The V Foundation of Cancer Research.

“So Grateful! $3 Million Raised last night with this beautiful lady @Ciara Our @WhyNotYouFDN & @TheVFoundation came together this weekend for ‘Victory over Cancer!’ #WhyNotYou,” Wilson posted on X.

The Why Not You Foundation was founded in 2014. The beginning of its mission statement reads as follows:

“Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation supports student access to equal education opportunities, children’s health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

The statement concludes: “We have the chance to change the world. Let’s do it together.”

ESPN Draft Expert Sticks With Shedeur Sanders, Giants Prediction at No. 3 Overall

Wilson is certainly the frontrunner to start in 2025, but draft experts haven’t given up on the idea of Big Blue spending their No. 3 overall pick on the quarterback of the future despite that.

ESPN NFL insider and draft analyst Field Yates released a new mock draft on April 2, and he stuck with the popular Shedeur Sanders to the Giants prediction.

“Despite the Giants’ signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, I just don’t buy them passing on Sanders,” Yates explained. “If the team is bullish on Sanders being its franchise quarterback, the veteran signings are irrelevant. This would be a move about the future and stability.”

“Sanders throws with pristine accuracy and touch — he passed for 4,134 yards and completed 74% of his throws last season — but he must improve his urgency under duress,” Yates acknowledged.

Finishing: “With Wilson and Winston sharing the QB room with him, Sanders could learn and keep developing without the pressure of being immediately thrown into the QB1 role.”