Giants Sign WR to Active Roster as Malik Nabers Insurance

The New York Giants made a roster move on Saturday afternoon, signing practice squad wide receiver Dalen Cambre to the active roster, per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

“Giants are signing WR/ST Dalen Cambre to the 53-man roster, per sources. Sense I get is that they’re still going through combos of what game day roster will look like with actives/inactives and Malik Nabers’ status,” wrote Stapleton in a post on X.

“So Cambre gets 53rd spot, pay bump + could be active/inactive.”

Cambre was a standout throughout the summer for New York and flashed in limited preseason action. Over three games, the Louisiana product hauled in seven receptions for 79 yards.

He was waived as part of final roster cuts, but made his way back to the practice squad shortly thereafter. Now, he finds himself on the 53-man roster, taking up the spot that Darius Slayton once held.

But what could Cambre’s elevation mean for Giants star Malik Nabers?

Dalen Cambre’s Signing Could Be Bad News for Malik Nabers

After Cambre’s signing, SNY’s Connor Hughes pointed out that this could be a poor sign for Nabers, the New York Giants wide receiver who is currently on the fence to suit up for Sunday night’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Activating another WR I don’t think bodes well for Malik Nabers. But we’ll see,” wrote Hughes in a post on X.

Activating another WR I don’t think bodes well for Malik Nabers. But we’ll see https://t.co/AbbwDOzmcu — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 12, 2026

Nabers doesn’t currently have a designation on the Giants official injury report, but it’s important to note that he logged two straight days of full practices, which is a good sign for his health.

But both the Giants and Nabers have his best interests in mind, and he’s not going to go out on the football field unless he knows he’s good and ready.

Malik Nabers Keeping Game Status Under Wraps

Of course, it’s entirely possible the New York Giants and Nabers know exactly what his plan is for Sunday night. They could just be trying to keep the Dallas Cowboys on their toes going into the opener.

When asked about his status, Nabers flashed a grin and said, “What Harbs said,” referring to John Harbaugh’s comments earlier in the week about not giving reporters answers on specific players’ injury designations.

But then the wide receiver got serious, and spoke about how he’s not willing to risk the long-term outlook of his career over one game.

“I’ve been wanting to play for so long now. At the end of the day, I can’t put my career at risk. I got to take that into account. There’s a lot of football that I still have left to play,” Nabers told reporters on Thursday.

It makes sense. You could argue Nabers is the most important offensive player on the Giants outside of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

He showed tantalizing upside in his rookie season, and through the first few games of the 2025 season before his knee injury occured.

We’ll see if the Cambre signing is any indication of Nabers’ status for Sunday night, or if it’s just roster gymnastics for the undrafted free agent wide receiver.