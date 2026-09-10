Giants’ HC John Harbaugh Snaps at Darius Slayton Questions

John Harbaugh was in no mood to explain why he decided the New York Giants no longer needed wide receiver Darius Slayton. Instead, the head coach defiantly went full regular-season mode with reporters.

Harbaugh bristled at questions about Slayton, among other topics, when he met with Dan Duggan of The Athletic and other members of the press on Wednesday, September 9.

Harbs was asked why the Giants released popular pass-catcher Slayton, and the 63-year-old former Super Bowl-winning boss of the Baltimore Ravens didn’t pull his punches: “There’s a lot of reasons to it, which I really don’t feel obligated to explain. I appreciate the questions. You kind of ask them kind of in a sharp way, like you’re mad or something about it. I don’t really get the emotion coming from you two guys, but we did it because it’s the best thing for our team. And that’s what we’re doing going forward.”

Slayton’s release marked an ignominious end to a lengthy and mostly commendable tenure for the veteran wideout. The move also left the Giants further stretched at a key position already weakened when Calvin Austin III suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Some weakness is easing thanks to positive injury news about go-to target Malik Nabers. Yet, Harbaugh’s still playing his cards close to his chest about scheme and personnel before Week 1’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 13.

John Harbaugh Showing Tougher Side Ahead of First Test

Duggan defended pressing Harbaugh about Slayton’s consistent production that included four seasons with over 700 yards receiving. Harbaugh was adamant: “I watch practice every day, you know, and I see a team that we’re building going forward. So, looking back on past stats is not the metric that we’re using. We’re looking at what we’re going to be going forward and the type of team we want to build.”

This is Harbaugh getting tougher now his rebuild of the Giants is getting real. Things will be real when the Cowboys rock up at MetLife Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

Putting one over on an NFC East rival that’s beaten the Giants in seven of the last eight meetings won’t be easy. Perhaps that’s why Harbaugh was blunt with the media when answering questions about his plans for the Cowboys.

Harbaugh declared, “I’m not going to tell you who is playing in the game. I’m not going to tell you who is starting, what package we have in, what play we’re running. I’m not going to tell you any of that. So we can make it great and have a great press conference, or we can make it uncomfortable. I’m not going to tell you because what you know, the Cowboys know, and every other team knows. That’s not in the competitive interest of our football team. I think you can respect that,” per SNY Giants.

This is true game-mode stuff from the man now firmly in charge of the Giants. Harbaugh’s rough edge and total focus helped him keep the Ravens competitive and compile a 4-1 record against Dallas.

That history has one prominent member of the Cowboys already worried about Harbaugh’s impact on the Giants. His ruthless streak should have every Giants player worried about the price of not performing, after long-serving Slayton was cut loose.

His exit only increases the pressure on a new-look receiver corps.

Giants Betting on Reshuffled Receiver Group After Darius Slayton Move

Slayton established himself as a credible deep threat, but Harbaugh must believe rookie Malachi Fields can take up that role. The third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft is a 6-foot-4, potential size and speed mismatch who’s generating buzz before his regular-season debut.

Fields will get more chances to impress without Slayton, but Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator Matt Nagy needs other playmakers to emerge. Nagy is going to hope one of his favorite receivers can provide additional big-play potential.

The Giants will also rely more on returning franchise icon Odell Beckham Jr. He earned his roster spot this offseason, and the 33-year-old is bringing back more than one trope from his glory days.

Harbaugh needs Beckham to rediscover the old magic, so the coach can avoid more difficult questions about the Giants’ receiving options.