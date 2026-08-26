New York Giants Sign 6-foot-2, 240-Pound Ex-Packers Starter

The New York Giants made a pair of moves to add depth to their offense on Wednesday, including bringing in a former Green Bay Packers starter.

“Giants sign Josiah Deguara, Kobe Prentice,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“The Giants signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Kobe Prentice,” Giants.com’s Dan Salomone wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“The Giants have signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Kobe Prentice,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Presumably to replace Calvin Austin (knee) and Josh Ezeudu (trade) on the roster.”

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Josiah Deguara Recently Spent Time With 49ers

Deguara’s signing comes just a few days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers on August 24.

Deguara, 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, was drafted by the Packers in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft and played there for 4 seasons before spending 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Giants Dealt Devastating Wide Receiver Injury

The signings of Deguara and Prentice, who played for both Alabama and Baylor, came just 1 day after Giants starting wide receiver and free-agent signee Calvin Austin suffered a torn ACL at practice that will cost him the entire 2026 season.

“Giants WR Calvin Austin was carted off today from practice with what one source described as a ‘serious knee injury,’” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Austin signed a 1-year, $1.5 million free-agent contract with the Giants this offseason and was 1 of the team’s projected starting wide receivers alongside Pro Bowler Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton.

“WR Calvin Austin crumbled to the ground in 1-on-1 drills while running a route and immediately grabbed his right knee,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Not good. Carted off. Team huddled around him. Owner John Mara even went over to console the free-agent acquisition. Didn’t look promising for Austin.”