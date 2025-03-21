Giants Sign ‘Downfield Threat’ After Career Year: Report

The New York Giants added a size and speed mismatch to their wide receiver room by signing a tall burner who enjoyed “a career-best year” with the Denver Broncos in 2024.

Wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey signed a one-year contract on Friday, March 21, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal was welcomed by Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan, who called Humphrey “another downfield threat.”

However, Dan Duggan of The Athletic sounded a note of caution. Although he acknowledged Humphrey has “good size (6-4, 225) and is coming off a career-best year in Denver with 31 catches for 293 yards,” Duggan also pointed out the 26-year-old is “not a special teamer, which will make it tough to land one of the final spots at WR.”

Humphrey may need to show some versatility to stick around, but his physical dimensions remain intriguing. So does how he produced most of his yards with the Broncos in 2024.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey Adds Qualities Giants Are Missing

Size and physicality have been missing from the Giants wide receiver corps. Humphrey will change that as a more imposing presence than 6-foot Malik Nabers and 5-foot-8 Wan’Dale Robinson.

Those extra inches of height give Humphrey his best chance of making the final roster. His next best asset will be his ability to punish defenders after the catch.

Raanan may have pointed to Humphrey’s ability as a vertical threat, but he’s actually been a “demon in the run/screen game.” That’s according to Frankie Abbott of the Let’s Talk Broncos podcast, who highlighted some of Humphrey’s best moments as a blocker and after-catch playmaker last season.

What stands out here is Humphrey’s hidden value. Namely, a knack for clearing defenders out of the way in the running game.

That’s not something the Giants have been able to rely on much from their own receivers in recent years. Humphrey could change that, provided he’s used the same way his former head coach Sean Payton deployed him for the Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

Taking a page out of Payton’s book will be more likely if the Giants sign a veteran quarterback who played his best football under the play-caller.

Whoever plays QB1 for Big Blue in 2025 will benefit from a receiver corps strengthened in subtle ways this offseason.

Giants Staying Strong at Wide Receiver

Signing Humphrey isn’t the only key move the Giants have made at receiver. Bringing back Darius Slayton, another credible downfield target, also helped keep the position strong.

Slayton’s return raises questions about the future of Jalin Hyatt. The scrutiny on Hyatt will only intensify after Humphrey’s arrival.

Hyatt is supposed to be the dynamic field-stretcher the Giants have missed for too long. Instead, the third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft has struggled to get onto the field.

It’s true Hyatt looks like the odd man out among the others the Giants have at the position. Perhaps things could change, but Hyatt will have to work hard to overcome extra competition from Humphrey.

The latter’s niche skills and hidden value, particularly as a blocker and target for screens, should tip the balance his way when the Giants are deciding on a viable fourth receiver.